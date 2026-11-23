The Dylan Larkin trade will be one of the biggest storylines for the Bruins‘ next showdown with the Canadiens on Jan. 6, 2027.

Boston and Montreal could have used Larkin. The problem? Neither team was on his shortlist. But that didn’t stop the Canadiens from winning the sweepstakes.

It will only intensify an already-heated rivalry between the two clubs, who will face each other three more times this season. With Larkin, Montreal now has a legitimate 2C who will round out a dangerous top six that includes Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

It is also worth pointing out that Ivan Demidov, who finished his rookie season with 62 points and 19 goals, will return at some point. Add Larkin, and Montreal’s top six is among the NHL’s most dangerous.

But the Bruins are no pushover, despite Montreal blowing them out 5-2 on Nov. 12. Boston still has the best forward among both teams in David Pastrnak, who has 31 points and 11 goals in 23 games.

Elias Lindholm is in vintage form, coming off a four-goal game against the Washington Capitals. Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha, JJ Peterka, and Casey Mittelstadt have given Boston one of the league’s most dangerous forward groups. And one can’t forget about James Hagens, who, like Demidov in Montreal, won’t be out with an injury forever.

You look at both of those forward groups, and Boston and Montreal’s matchups on Jan. 6, Mar. 10, and Mar. 30 are going to be intense. Especially the two matchups in March, which can have massive playoff implications.

Bruins-Canadiens Rivalry Will Extend Beyond Head-To-Head Matchups

Heading into Monday’s slate of games, Montreal is third in the Atlantic with 32 points — down one slot in the standings via a tiebreaker to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Boston is in fourth with 31 points — still reeling from that loss to Montreal on Nov. 12 that kicked off a three-game skid.

With Boston and Montreal so close in the Atlantic Division standings, every intra-divisional game will bring fireworks until one team pulls well ahead of the other. That will create more intensity with matchups reminiscent of what fans saw between the Bruins and the Florida Panthers earlier this month.

Should matchups against Atlantic powerhouses like the Senators, Lightning, and Panthers carry heightened stakes, then those three matchups between the Bruins and Canadiens in 2027 will bring even more fireworks. Larkin’s presence and the impact he will have will be a big part.

Bruins Can Still Bolster Center Position After Canadiens Win Dylan Larkin Trade

Boston’s centers have been impressive this season, with Lindholm leading the charge with 22 points and 11 goals. The issue with Lindholm? Will he keep up his stellar play, or revert to above-average play that he had given Boston in 2024-25 and 2025-26?

Pavel Zacha has also been one to watch, with 17 points and six goals in 22 contests. Zacha also scored a career-best 65 points and 30 goals last season and could be Boston’s most reliable center. Still, Zacha is best built as a 2C.

Fraser Minten has been a revelation after Boston gambled on him. Minten has eight goals and 14 points in 23 games, and has proven he can play top-six minutes. Still, he’s young and still growing into his role.

The problem? There is no surefire 1C in Boston. Lindholm has posted 1C numbers. Zacha has posted 1C minutes. Minten isn’t yet suited for the role.

Larkin, despite his status as a 2C in Montreal behind Nick Suzuki, would have solved the issue in Boston. But it doesn’t mean somebody else won’t. Boston may still bolster the center position, which would add more fuel to the fire regarding their rivalry with the Canadiens.