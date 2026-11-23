The Boston Bruins didn’t get Dylan Larkin, but Simon Edvinsson is still on the table.

Just in case you live under a rock, Larkin was traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens last night, and it was a doozy.

The Canadiens announcement summarizes all of the pieces that were involved:

“Canadiens have acquired forward Dylan Larkin, Detroit’s second-round pick in 2028 and third-round pick in 2027 in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029,” the team announced.

With that out of the way, everyone’s attention can now turn to Edvinsson.

Simon Edvinsson Deal Looms Following Dylan Larkin Trade

With the Larkin trade firmly in the rearview mirror, attention now turns to Edvinsson.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, that deal could transpire quickly.

“I don’t think Edvinsson will be too far away,” Friedman said on the November 23rd episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. “I’ve been saying for about a week or so now that there are deals to be made for him. I think that this one will end sooner rather than later.”

“I think this gets done.”

As for who is in the running for Edvinsson, Friedman confirmed the potential interest of four different teams.

“Now that Detroit has (Michael) Hage, does that affect what they might want from San Jose or what San Jose might be offering for him?” Friedman continued. “Although Nashville has been very interested, it’s been a challenge to find a match. I know Boston is in there, and I suspect that Anaheim is in there, and we’ll see who else is in there.”

So by Friedman’s count, at least four teams are in the mix for Edvinsson: the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, and the Bruins.

According to PuckPedia, the Bruins currently have $7.6 million in cap space available. With Edvinsson rumored to be asking for north of $10 million, the Bruins will need to send out at least $4 million in order to make a deal happen.

Whether the Bruins can land Edvinsson after flopping on Larkin remains to be seen.