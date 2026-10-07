Bruins Attempt to Trade Pavel Zacha for $75 Million Star Winger

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has tried to make another blockbuster trade. The team’s top exec previously landed star forward J.J. Peterka in the summer to help boost Boston’s offense. While the move already looks like a solid piece of business, Sweeney is not done attempting to make deals.

The Bruins have been linked with shaking up their porous defense. After all, Boston has allowed 11 goals in its last three games. Nevertheless, Sweeney is also eyeing another star forward. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Bruins attempted to land former Columbus Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko by sending Pavel Zacha the other way.

Ultimately, the offer was not good enough, and Columbus traded Marchenko to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Russian star signed a six-year, $75 million ($12.5 million AAV) extension with Toronto as part of the deal. Zacha is entering his final season under contract, and it remains to be seen if the Boston Bruins want to extend him. LeBrun is keeping a close eye on the situation.

“I’m intrigued to see where things eventually land with Pavel Zacha,” writes LeBrun. “His name came up in conversations between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets when the Bruins inquired about Kirill Marchenko. It goes without saying that the Blue Jackets were smart to go the Matthew Knies route instead — getting a younger player who’s signed long-term on a great contract.”

Boston Bruins Worried About Pavel Zacha’s Production in the Future

LeBrun’s latest report confirms what NHL insider Elliotte Friedman hinted at back in September. During an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman claimed that the Boston Bruins “made an offer at one point” for Marchenko. He, however, did not identify Sweeney’s trade package. At the time, the Russian was still a Blue Jackets player. Nevertheless, the winger was dealt to Toronto just four days later.

While Zacha remains with the team, Sweeney is still receiving calls from other NHL teams about the center. The Czech star reached a career-high 30 goals and 65 points during the 2025-26 campaign. Despite this, the Boston Bruins are seemingly concerned about the forward’s long-term offensive output as he approaches 30. So far this season, Zacha is without a point in four games.

“This one could absolutely go either way over the coming months,” continued LeBrun. “But if the Bruins aren’t in a playoff spot closer to the March 1 trade deadline and Zacha still hasn’t signed, I think you know how it ends.”

Boston Could Still Opt to Re-Sign Star Center

Although a trade is perhaps more likely, the Boston Bruins could still end up extending Zacha. Sweeney, however, will almost certainly be patient regarding the situation. Listening to trade offers for a player set to become a free agent in the summer is smart. If another club makes a mouthwatering offer, Boston may very well take the deal.

If not, the Bruins could look to extend Zacha at the right price. The star’s asking price on his next contract, however, is not yet known. He is currently in the final season of a four-year, $19 million ($4.75 million AAV) deal. The center will almost certainly receive a fairly significant raise in free agency.