Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Learns His Fate After Scary Injury

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand appeared to suffer a serious injury when he collided with the post during the Florida Panthers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena earlier in the week.

Marchand, who was only playing his second game of the season after having been limited to 52 games played in 2025-26, had to be helped off the ice by his teammates and wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg.

And now, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice has provided the latest update on Marchand’s condition; like his teammate Aleksander Barkov, he avoided what appeared to be the worst-case scenario.

Former Boston Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Will Miss At Least Six Weeks Of Action

According to Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, Marchand will miss at least the next six weeks of Florida’s schedule.

Last season, despite missing 30 games, Marchand was still one of Florida’s most productive players, scoring 27 goals with 27 assists for 54 points.

He’s playing in the second season of the lengthy extension that he signed in Florida following their Stanley Cup win of 2025, which ended dreams of Bruins fans for a reunion after he was sent to the divisional rival months earlier at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Aleksander Barkov Also Avoided The Worst Case Scenario

Barkov, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL and MCL during Training Camp, suffered a lower-body injury in Florida’s second game of the season, causing fear that he may be going through the same ailment again.

But like Marchand, he also avoided the worst-case scenario, and will only miss a matter of weeks rather than the rest of the season.

“I promise I’ll be back in the Panthers’ uniform very soon,” Barkov said Thursday.

“Last year was tough, so my first thought was, ‘Do I have to go through that again? I just started playing, just starting to be with the team and did this happen again?’” Barkov said. “But then, obviously, really good news came pretty soon after that. Knowing I have a good team behind me — doctors, physios — they’re going to take good care of me.”