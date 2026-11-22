The Boston Bruins just might get Dylan Larkin after all.

Just days after getting a warning at the cost of doing business with the Detroit Red Wings on a potential Larkin deal, they now get some good news.

On his Saturday Headlines segment, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed a change in philosophy for the Red Wings regarding the Larkin trade negotiations.

“Dylan Larkin, there has been a slight adjustment here,” Friedman said. “When this all began, the Red Wings philosophy was, we need a similar player in return…The Red Wings have adjusted a little bit over the past week. They are willing to consider what they believe are impactful, young players in return for Larkin, with a caveat: they are not interested in draft picks.”

“A young player who is already in the NHL, or close to being in the NHL, who they think can be impactful in the NHL…we’ll see if that moves the needle.”

The 30-year-old recorded six points in 10 games before deciding that he was done playing for the Red Wings.

Why the New Dylan Larkin Update Is Good News For The Boston Bruins

Now, the real work can begin for the Bruins.

As far as a Larkin trade goes, they certainly have young and impactful players who are in the NHL or close to the NHL. But who would the Bruins trade away to acquire Larkin?

How deep are the Bruins willing to go in order to acquire Larkin? Are they willing to give up JJ Peterka or Fraser Minten? James Hagens? Or would they try to gauge the Red Wings’ interest in other players like Casey Mittelstadt?

I guess we will find out soon enough.

Dylan Larkin Has Forfeited Over $1 Million in Red Wings Standoff

Here is the most surprising thing about the Larkin trade dilemma that the Red Wings find themselves in, Larkin has forfeited a large sum of money.

It has officially eclipsed $1 million.

With that kind of pressure turned up on Larkin’s end, there is no surprise that things seem to have changed with the Red Wings. Perhaps there was a conversation between the team and the player that cooled the team’s resolve in what they were asking for. Or, perhaps ownership has stepped in and turned up the heat to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

Either way, there will be a Larkin trade at last. Will the Bruins win the race to land him? Something tells me we won’t have to wait long to see.