Elias Lindholm gave the Boston Bruins four goals on Nov. 21.

His linemates made sure he got his praise afterward.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie commended the center following Boston’s 7-5 win over Washington at TD Garden. Both pointed to the work he does each day and how much he means to the team.

Lindholm added an assist for a five-point night. It was his first career four-goal game and his first hat trick as a Bruin, Reuters reported.

For Geekie and Pastrnak, it was a night to celebrate a teammate they count on in every part of the game.

Morgan Geekie Says Lindholm’s Big Night Was ‘So Well Deserved’

Geekie had three assists in the victory.

Afterward, he spoke warmly about the player who kept finding the net.

“It’s so well deserved. I mean, he gets so much sh*t for everything,” Geekie said, according to Boston Hockey Now’s Jack Studley. “Like, they bring him in and everyone gets mad at him, and, I mean, he’s so important to our team. Like, it’s tough to put into words how important he is to us, and he does so many things that go so unnoticed, all game and all year”

On Saturday, Lindholm’s work was hard to miss. He scored on the power play, broke a tie late in the second period and gave Boston room to breathe early in the third.

Geekie was happy to see him collect the reward.

“So for him to get rewarded like that tonight was unbelievable, so it couldn’t happen to a better guy, and super happy for him,” he said.

David Pastrnak Commends Lindholm’s Work in Every Situation

Pastrnak echoed that approval during a postgame interview with NESN’s Adam Pellerin.

“Plays every situation for us. A very important player… he deserves it. He works hard every shift and every day,” the captain said in an interview shared by NESN.

The three forwards had much to show for their night together. Pastrnak finished with a goal and two assists, while Geekie helped set up three goals.

Coach Marco Sturm had moved Lindholm between Geekie and Pastrnak on the first line, the Bruins’ website noted before the game.

Lindholm scored once in the opening period and twice in the second. His third goal put Boston ahead 5-4 with 1:36 left before the intermission. He added his fourth at 4:07 of the third.

Washington had erased a 4-2 deficit before Lindholm completed his hat trick, as Studley detailed in his recap. His next goal restored Boston’s two-goal lead. The Capitals closed within one again, leaving each of his four goals carrying weight in a game that stayed close.

That brought Lindholm to 11 goals, tying Pastrnak for the team lead, The Boston Globe reported.

Additionally, Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, and Fraser Minten scored into an empty net to finish the win.

Boston improved to 15-7-1 and ended a three-game home losing streak.