The Boston Bruins are looking to keep up their newfound momentum in their upcoming clash with the Washington Capitals.

With early-season Vezina contender Jeremy Swayman projected in net, it signals that Boston will roll with a similar look on Saturday vs. Washington. Given their lineup during Friday’s practice, it further drives home that the Bruins are taking an “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” approach.

Unless something changes on Saturday, Boston is projected to roll with a group that injected much-needed momentum in Wednesday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Boston Bruins Projected Forward Lineup vs. Capitals, Nov. 21

Per Belle Fraser, Boston had Elias Lindholm centering Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak. Pastrnak had an outstanding game on Wednesday, scoring a goal and adding two points. He has 28 points and 10 goals this season.

Pavel Zacha also enjoyed a strong outing, with two points and a goal. He is slated to center Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka. Mittelstadt and Peterka have a few years of chemistry, having been teammates with the Buffalo Sabres.

Marat Khusnutdinov is projected on the third line alongside Fraser Minten and Matthew Poitras. Minten leads the crew with 13 points and seven goals in 22 games.

And finally, Tanner Jeannot, Sean Kuraly, and Mark Kastelic look like the projected fourth line. Kastelic and Jeannot have a combined 73 penalty minutes.

Boston’s Projected Defensive Pairings vs. Capitals

Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm are slated to take the first pairing against Washington’s physical forwards. McAvoy remains Boston’s leading point producer among defensemen. He has nine points in 16 games.

Nikita Zadorov and Will Borgen make up the middle pairing. Zadorov continues to pace the league with 80 penalty minutes. He also has 58 hits in 21 games.

Mason Lohrei and Connor Clifton comprise the projected third pairing. Lohrei has eight points and three goals in 21 contests. He has a 15.8 shooting percentage, the best among Boston’s defensemen.

Boston, Washington Features A Heavyweight Bout

The Bruins must be ready and willing to throw their weight around. Per Elite Prospects, they enter Saturday’s matchup with Washington as the heaviest team in the NHL, with an average weight of 207 lbs.

Washington clocks in tied for second, along with the Dallas Stars, at 205 lbs. Both teams have proven to bring a physical edge, with Washington skating into Boston averaging 21.5 hits per game. Boston clocks in at 22 hits per contest.

This matchup may get physical. For Boston, they need to set the tone early. They did this roughly two weeks ago vs. the Florida Panthers. While Florida landed 25 more body checks, Boston entered the game ready for a few fireworks.

If Boston emulates that mentality and plays Washington like they played Detroit, they will increase their chances of skating away with two points. Expect a hard-hitting matchup that the Bruins are no strangers to. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. EST.