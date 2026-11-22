The Boston Bruins lit up the scoreboard on Saturday night against the Capitals. Charlie McAvoy said Marco Sturm’s message played a role.

It was a showdown of offensive firepower in Boston’s 7-5 win over Washington. Elias Lindholm led the charge, but Sturm’s message to Boston’s veterans about calming things down and providing leadership fueled just about everyone in a game featuring such a high-scoring output.

Via Belle Fraser of BostonBruins.com, McAvoy shared that, “Sturmy, he talked to us kind of in general about the veterans trying to calm things down and lead the way. I think you saw a lot of guys do that up front. Our best players – they have to be the best players.”

That was the case for the Bruins and McAvoy, who had three assists. Morgan Geekie also had three assists, while David Pastrnak scored a goal and posted two assists. Then there was Lindholm, who scored four goals and ended the game with five points.

Every one of those players was a seasoned veteran who stepped up big against an opponent that is tougher than their current points total (20) indicates.

Bruins Veterans Must Maintain Productivity And Leadership In High-Stakes Matchups

Following their big win, Boston has 31 points but continues to trail three rivals in the Atlantic Division — the Ottawa Senators (33 points), Montreal Canadiens (32) and Tampa Bay Lightning (32).

Before their current two-game winning streak, the Bruins found out what happens when their veterans don’t adequately step up and manage the flow of a game. Between Nov. 12 and Nov. 17, Boston lost three straight games and let opponents outscore them 14-4. Two of those three opponents are surefire playoff contenders.

Through 23 games, a trend is certainly developing — when the Bruins step up and set the tone, they dramatically increase their chances of winning close, high-stakes games. Given their position in the Atlantic, there will hardly be a game that won’t carry the high-stakes label, even in late November.

Therefore, McAvoy and the Bruins must make it a habit to keep stepping up, playing their best hockey, and maintaining pace with the Atlantic’s best teams. It is also worth mentioning that a heated rival, the Florida Panthers, trail them by two points.

Charlie McAvoy Took Sturm’s Message And Also Hit A Career Milestone

Everyone may be talking about Lindholm’s performance, and rightfully so. But McAvoy also hit a milestone in Saturday’s win when he posted his 300th career assist.

It came on Tanner Jeannot’s second-period goal at 6:23, which put Boston up 3-2 and gave them their first lead of the game. McAvoy also assisted on Elias Lindholm’s fourth goal of the game at the 4:07 mark of the third period, giving him 301 assists.

McAvoy now has 12 points and 11 assists in 17 games this season. He is coming off a 61-point outing in 2025-26 that saw him land 50 assists.

McAvoy is currently on pace for a 55-point season, the third-highest mark of his career. He is also on pace to land between 50 and 51 helpers. 51 would give him a new career-high in assists.

If McAvoy keeps taking Sturm’s message about veterans to heart, maybe he will hit those marks. He has proven himself as one of the league’s better two-way defensemen.