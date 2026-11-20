Jeremy Swayman has been among the NHL’s elite goaltenders and a driving force behind the Boston Bruins‘ success in 2026-27.

Conor Ryan shared on Friday that Swayman will start for Boston in their Saturday clash with the Washington Capitals. He also received some recognition on the ballot for the quarter-season Vezina Trophy Tracker on Thursday.

Jesper Wallstedt of the Minnesota Wild led the voting. But Swayman clocked in third, behind Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Via Adam Kimelman of NHL.com:

“Wallstedt’s strong play has made him NHL.com’s pick to win the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie thus far. He received 60 voting points, including five first-place votes, from a panel of 15 NHL.com staff members. Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes was second with 58 points (eight first-place votes), followed by Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins with 35 points (one first-place vote) and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars with 33 points (one first-place vote).”

The recognition has become routine for Swayman, who finished seventh for the Vezina in 2023-24. He also took third for the NHL’s most outstanding goaltender award in 2025-26. Still, the stakes are even higher this year, with so much competition in the Atlantic Division, where Boston is currently fourth with 29 points.

Swayman’s Production Has Been Trending North Since 2024-25

After being in a timeshare with Linus Ullmark until the 2023-24 season, Swayman became the main netminder in 2024-25. Unfortunately for Swayman, he struggled through a lean season with the rest of Boston.

Swayman finished the year with a 22-29-7 record in 58 starts. He led the league in goals allowed with 176 and posted an .892 save percentage, a 3.11 GAA, and a .500 quality starts percentage. He did, however, end the year with four shutouts.

He rebounded with the rest of the Bruins in 2025-26, posting elite numbers across 54 starts. Swayman ended the year with a .908 save percentage, a 2.71 GAA, two shutouts, and a .704 quality starts percentage.

He has been even hotter through the quarter-season mark, justifying his spot in the Trophy Tracker. Swayman once again has a .908 save percentage. He also has a shutout, a 2.50 GAA, a .625 quality starts percentage, and a 10-5-1 record.

Swayman’s production has been trending upward year after year since he signed his contract extension in Oct. 2024.

Swayman Must Keep His Production Trending North In Bruins’ Weekend Matchup

Things haven’t been going well for the Capitals. They are currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-10-0 record, good for just 20 points. Washington is also coming off a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Capitals have a team full of strong, physical forwards capable of dominating in front of the net. That will be Swayman’s biggest challenge, especially as the Bruins have seen turbulence lately.

They posted one of their most memorable defensive performances of the season on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Before that, Boston lost big to the Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild, and Los Angeles Kings.

If Swayman and the Bruins step up against a Capitals team that will be showing an extra sense of urgency, it will benefit them on several fronts. Swayman will keep garnering recognition. But, more importantly, Boston will keep pace with the three rivals ahead of them in the Atlantic.