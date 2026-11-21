The Boston Bruins are interested in trading for Dylan Larkin and have reportedly tabled an offer strong enough to potentially stop other trades from taking place. At least, according to account Bruins Mafia, which doesn’t like the idea of the trade for Detroit but believes the Bruins have put together a very strong offer.

Larkin has 10 teams on his preferred trade list, but the Bruins are not on it. Their hope is that he changes his mind, and if he does, they want the Red Wings to know how serious they are about acquiring the disgruntled center.

As such, it’s not surprising they’ve reportedly offered up a 30-goal scorer in Pavel Zacha as part of their pitch. He added, “Look, I think this would be a disaster deal for Detroit particularly if it’s not a sign-and-trade with Zacha. But these are the material facts I’ve been given.”

Have the Bruins Offered Pavel Zacha?

According to the report, Boston has offered a package built around Pavel Zacha and multiple picks for Larkin, and the Red Wings much prefer that offer to anything else they’ve been offered. Bruins Mafia writes, “That’s why the Wings are holding out and are asking Larkin to expand his 10-team list to include Boston, especially because Boston may also want to package Edvinsson in there too.”

How does this offer compare to what the Minnesota Wild have put forward? According Helene St. James, the Wild have peddled Danila Yurov as the centerpiece of a deal. The offer includes three first-round picks and a veteran such as Ryan Hartman. The Wings want more than that. They want an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center.

Zacha is a 29-year-old center who scored 30 goals last season. He has six goals and 17 points in 21 games so far in 2026-27. He’s been mentioned in trade speculation given his contract situation.

The Red Wings Would Have to Be Cautious

As interesting as the idea is on paper and as flashy as offering Zacha in a deal might seem, there’s reason for the Red Wings to proceed with caution. That is, assuming Larkin were to agree to change his trade list.

If Detroit doesn’t get a sign-and-trade deal with Zacha, they risk losing him for nothing in July. That would be unacceptable. As for what he might cost? He could command 8-9 million as a UFA. If Detroit won’t even pay their stud defenseman, Simon Edvinsson, that kind of money, what would it look like if they brought in Zacha at that price tag?

One thing of note is that Bruins Mafia pitched this as a known fact. It isn’t. One fan called out the account and wrote, “We don’t know Boston’s offer – you’re writing this as if we do. We can infer, but we have no idea.”