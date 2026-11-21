If the Boston Bruins can’t land Simon Edvinsson, Filip Hronek is right there for the taking.

The Bruins have been handed a trade pitch with the Vancouver Canucks. In that pitch, they acquire Hronek, to give their backend a boost.

This pitch arrives on the PuckGM function of the PuckPedia website, where fans and pundits can submit trade proposals. One such trade proposal would make too much sense for the Bruins and Canucks.

The trade pitch in question would have the Bruins acquire Hronek and his $7.3 million cap hit. In exchange, the Canucks walk away with Mason Lohrei and the Bruins 2027 first-round draft pick.

The Canucks shed just over $4 million in cap space with the deal, while the Bruins gain $4 million and yet remain under the salary cap ceiling.

Vancouver Canucks Are Open To Trading Filip Hronek

Any team having interest is not surprising. NHL teams are always open to adding defensemen, and right-handed defenders are always a hot commodity.

Adding to the intrigue of this possibility is a recent report from NHL insider David Pagnotta, specifically regarding the Canucks.

“While I don’t anticipate anything impactful happening now, or anything being necessarily imminent now, the understanding around some teams around the league is that the Vancouver Canucks are open for business, minus a few pieces, but would be willing to listen on pretty much anybody,” Pagnotta revealed in this report. “I believe that includes some recent acquisitions, I believe that includes some current veterans. I think some of their young studs they don’t want to touch, understandably so, because you got to build your pillars.”

“But we’ve already heard Jake DeBrusk’s, we’ve heard Elias Pettersson’s name. And I believe, as the season progresses, that we will hear more of Filip Hronek’s name out there, as well.”

Now, Pagnotta did add the caveat that Hronek needs to approve of the deal, because of his full No-Movement Clause.

“If a team presents them with an offer that completely knocks their socks off, I believe they will go to the player and say, ‘here’s the situation we’re in. What do you say?”

Simon Edvinsson Trade Coming Soon?

One thing that could escalate the timeline on a Hronek trade is Simon Edvinsson.

The Bruins are interested in Edvinsson, but would need to move money out in order to make a trade work. If the Bruins want to add Edvinsson, the clock is ticking, especially after a recent report regarding Edvinsson’s situation.

“Trade discussions involving Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson have picked up steam and have reached a point where the young star defenceman is preparing for a move, according to sources,” Pagnotta reported on Friday, November 20th, 2026.

If things are truly picking up, the teams that don’t get Edvinsson may turn to Hronek to fill that gap.

Look for the Bruins to be one of the interested parties in Hronek, should they fail to land Edvinsson.