The Boston Bruins may have another option to consider if their pursuit of Simon Edvinsson does not work out.

A sort of fallback option currently lies in Vancouver: Filip Hronek.

Hronek’s name has entered the conversation, and there is a reason Elliotte Friedman believes teams interested in Detroit’s defenseman could eventually turn their attention to Vancouver.

Friedman specifically mentioned Boston as one of the teams interested in Edvinsson before raising the possibility of a pivot to Hronek. The 29-year-old Canucks defenseman would give the Bruins an established top-four option, but there is a significant obstacle that could make any potential deal difficult.

Hronek has a $7.25 million cap hit and, more importantly, a full no-movement clause. He has also made it clear that he does not want to leave Vancouver.

That situation does not mean that Hronek heading to Boston would be impossible. However, it might not be quite so easy for the Bruins to pull off a deal.

Filip Hronek Could Give the Bruins Another Top-Four Option

There is a clear reason why the Bruins are specifically looking to add a top-pair defensive defenseman. Charlie McAvoy remains an important piece of the blue line, but Boston needs another guy who can handle top minutes.

That was the rationale behind the Bruins’ pursuit of Rasmus Andersson last season. Boston came close, but ended up balking at the fact that Andersson came without a contract in place.

Andersson is a high-end defensive defenseman who can move the puck and deliver some secondary scoring.

Hronek fits that precise profile. He has averaged more than 24 minutes per game since arriving in Vancouver in 2023 and has consistently produced offense from the back end. He is not the same type of long-term investment as Edvinsson, but he would give Boston an experienced defenseman who could immediately take on a substantial role.

The Bruins are also familiar with Hronek as a potential target. His name appeared on a trade proposal board in an episode of Behind the B during the summer. The proposed package reportedly involved Boston sending two first-round picks and prospect Liam Pettersson to Vancouver.

That was not confirmation of an actual proposal, but it suggests Hronek is not an entirely new name in Boston’s trade discussions.

The financial commitment is another consideration. Hronek carries a $7.25 million cap hit through the 2031-32 season, meaning the Bruins would be acquiring a defenseman with considerable contract security. Given how the market has shifted, Hronek’s contract no longer seems onerous. Plus, the cost-certainty at this point is certainly appealing to the organization.

Hronek’s No-Movement Clause Could Make a Trade Difficult

The biggest problem for the Bruins is not necessarily what Vancouver would want in return. It is whether Hronek would agree to leave.

Friedman acknowledged that the defenseman has been adamant about not wanting a trade. That is a significant obstacle, particularly for a player whose contract gives him control over where he plays.

The situation became even clearer on Friday when Hronek’s agent, Allan Walsh, responded to renewed trade speculation with a blunt message: “FULL NO-MOVE.” Walsh’s response, relayed by Rick Dhaliwal, leaves little room to suggest Hronek is actively looking for a new home.

That does not prevent teams from making inquiries, but it changes the entire conversation. Boston could identify Hronek as a suitable alternative to Edvinsson, and Vancouver could be willing to listen to offers, but neither development matters much if the player is unwilling to waive his protection.

The Bruins should also be careful about treating Hronek as an automatic fallback option. His contract, age and experience make him an appealing target, but Boston cannot assume that a failed pursuit of Edvinsson will lead to an easier negotiation with Vancouver.

There is a reason Friedman brought up Hronek as a possibility. The Bruins need to explore their options if they want to improve the blue line, and there are only so many established top-four defensemen who could become available.

Still, the Bruins may have to look elsewhere if Hronek remains an unrealistic target. He might not seem like a trade candidate now, but things could change down the line.