The Boston Bruins are among the many teams talking to the Detroit Red Wings about a Simon Edvinsson trade. With the clock ticking and the December 1 deadline approaching to complete a trade and extension, the Bruins are prepared to throw a solid offer at the Red Wings to acquire the RFA defenseman.

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski: “[Simon Edvinsson] has been linked to the Bruins, who have multiple first-round picks and a deep prospect pool.”

The Bruins Have Competition

The Bruins aren’t the only team looking at Edvinsson. Wyshynski notes that the San Jose Sharks have been circling Edvinsson. He also reported that one team that I believe is keeping an eye on Edvinsson is the Edmonton Oilers. The Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged as a team “lurking in the background.”

All of this means the Bruins would have to beat out any offers from competing teams. This is why the first-round picks have been mentioned as part of the return package. Boston will also have to be open to signing Edvinsson to an extension. Teams will be offering $10-$11 million per season.

A report suggested the Red Wings wanted Edvinsson to sign a long-term contract at the same $8.55 million US that Moritz Seider is making. He had no desire to sign a deal like that. Understandably, the market would pay a lot more given where the salary cap has gone.

What Does a Trade Package Look Like?

“I’ll say this, there was a bit of noise there last night. I think Detroit recognizes we’re getting into the end game here. And while I wouldn’t necessarily say that anything is imminent, it’s pretty obvious that they’re telling everybody who’s really interested to get serious. (To) start putting the real offers on the table… So there was definitely some increased activity and chatter over the last 24 hours.”

The Red Wings will want a big haul if they’re going to trade Edvinsson, which they’ve maintained they have no interest in doing. That means the Bruins are looking at both first-rounders, an NHL-ready player, and a potential pick. With so many teams in on the bidding, the overpay will be obvious. At some point, a team will come over the top with a trade offer that other teams can’t or won’t match. Is that the Bruins?

Is Edvinsson Worth It?

Edvinsson is a strong player at a high price. The 23-year-old defenceman averaged 21:10 a night coming into this season, and roughly half the league is thought to be interested. But Detroit will be asking for the sun and the moon, and rightfully so.

He’s looking for a minimum of about $9 million a year over seven years. That trade return and the salary commitment are big asks for the Bruins.

Is he worth pursuing for picks and prospects, even if it comes at the expense of real roster depth and that contract? The market could move fast, since Detroit may deal him before December 1.