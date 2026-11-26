The Boston Bruins are in, but it doesn’t sound like their trade offer for Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson will get it done. A team that has been keeping tabs on the situation between Edvinsson and the Red Wings, Boston wants the player badly, but it sounds like their bid won’t be enough.

Have the Bruins Reached Their Offer Limit?

“Boston, I think they’re in,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Thursday’s episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “I think they really like the player, but what I have heard is there’s also a limit on where Boston will go. They are prepared to pay a significant price; I’m just not sure they’re prepared to pay the price Detroit wants.”

Given that Larkin is now gone to the Montreal Canadiens, Friedman said the Red Wings are looking for “good, young centers.”

It’s not that the Bruins don’t have the pieces Detroit would like. It simply sounds like they’re unwilling to part with them. Friedman noted, “there’s a difference between having the assets and being willing to move them in a trade to bolster the blue line.”

Who Are the Bruins Offering?

The question is less about who the Bruins might be willing to part with and more about who they aren’t.

James Hagens and Fraser Minten are untouchable, according to a few reports, including one from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. However, first-round center prospect Dean Letourneau might be. He is tied for the Hockey East lead with 10 goals this season, and he leads the nation in expected goals (8.8) and shots for (78).

The Bruins are also ready to dangle their first-round pick in this year’s draft, which could let the Red Wings draft the young center they covet. Following the trade for Brandon Carlo, Boston is owed an unprotected first-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in either 2027 or 2028.

They also have their own first-round picks in those years.

Expect the Sharks To Offer More

The San Jose Sharks are considered early favorites in the Edvinsson sweepstakes, and they have a piece the Red Wings really want: Michael Misa. If they decide to include him, this deal gets done quickly. If they don’t, the Sharks might still be able to piece together a package that beats what Boston has to offer.

The good news is that many of the teams in on this aren’t seriously in. Friedman noted that Edvinsson isn’t willing to sign a long-term with every team kicking tires. If the best he’ll offer is a bridge deal, you can expect those teams to lower their offers or drop out.

For Boston, if they’re not among the teams on Edvinsson’s radar when it comes to a seven-year deal, it makes sense that Sweeney has drawn a line in the sand and isn’t offering up his best pieces. The last thing he needs is to move something of real value and be unable to get Edvinsson signed to a deal that was worth the loss.