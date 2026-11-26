The Boston Bruins still have a chance to sign Simon Edvinsson, even if it’s a slim chance.

Despite swinging and missing on acquiring Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings, they are still in the running for Edvinsson.

The 23-year-old Edvinsson played 72 games in the 2025-26 season. He recorded a career-high of nine goals in addition to 16 assists for 25 total points. Not only that, he averaged 22:21 in ice time per game (also a career high).

Additionally, he finished with a 51.5 Corsi For percentage while only starting his shifts in the offensive zone 43.4 percent of the time.

On his latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman laid out the leading contender in the Edvinsson sweepstakes.

“I spent a lot of Wednesday doing homework and trying to figure out where everything stood here,” Friedman said on the November 26th episode. “I think there’s a bunch of teams in it. I have heard, that in some situations he (Edvinsson) is willing to sign long-term and in others he may not be…he may be considering more of a bridge. That has affected some of the teams going after him. San Jose, I think there is a deal to make there. I’ve just heard…there’s a limit of where the Sharks are willing to go and Detroit is still above that limit.”

“That’s why I’ve been told that that deal has not happened, because it’s the most obvious one out there, particularly since I’ve heard he will sign there.”

While this is good news for the Bruins—it means they still have a chance—it also means the San Jose Sharks are the closest to making a deal with the Red Wings for the coveted defender.

Boston Bruins Have Stiff Competition For Simon Edvinsson

With that in mind, Friedman’s report mentioned other teams the Bruins should be wary of.

As far as where other team’s stand, Friedman provided some context on where the Anaheim Ducks, Utah Mammoth, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Seattle Kraken, and the Bruins.

That is seven teams competing for the services of one player. Those are not great odds for Bruins fans.

In terms of where the Bruins stand in negotiations, this is what Friedman had to say:

“Boston, I think they’re in,” Friedman said. “I think they really like the player. But what I have heard is that there’s also a limit on where Boston will go. They are prepared to pay a significant price.”

At this point, we are not sure what exactly that “significant price” is.

Some other things to note about the other teams:

Hurricanes were prepared to offer sheet Edvinsson in the offseason.

Ducks have a young center on the table in an offer for Edvinsson. However, their package is not as strong as San Jose’s.

Friedman is unsure of how Edvinsson feels about Utah.

Edvinsson is willing to sign with Toronto.

Friedman believes that the Maple Leafs can’t offer the same kind of package that some of these other teams can.

So while there is some good news here to glean, there is also a warning for the Bruins.

The warning is that the Bruins are up against very stiff, and very serious, competition for Edvinsson. If they really want the player, they’ll have to push all their chips in to land him.

But if they do, they won’t have to worry about their top defense pairing for a very long time.

That alone is worth exploring the slim chance that they have of acquiring Edvinsson.