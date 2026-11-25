The Boston Bruins have a complicated relationship with Pavel Zacha right now.

One one hand, he was the subject of trade rumors, especially before Dylan Larkin was traded to the Montreal Canadiens. However, luckily for the Bruins, they still have their number one center…for now.

Recently, both Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman have linked Zacha to the Minnesota Wild, as they were the biggest players on the former Detroit Red Wings captain before the Habs scored him.

And now that the Larkin business is settled, Zacha has broken his silence on the trade rumors surrounding him.

Pavel Zacha Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors

Getty ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins forechecks during a 4-2 Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on October 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old center spoke to the media earlier today. He spoke about his name popping up in trade rumors in addition to a contract negotiations update.

“I just didn’t really think about it,” Zacha said via Jack Studley. “I know there was a lot of talk about it before the season, and since then, I just accepted that whatever’s going to come, I’ll deal with it later, and I have to focus on helping the team win games.”

“I’m excited to be here, and I think we’re in a good spot right now, so that’s what’s exciting to me.”

Of course, that doesn’t do anything to quiet the noise around him.

Zacha goes on to say that he can’t control where other players are traded, which makes it easier to put this kind of speculation to bed in his mind.

“I think I knew that it’s going to be something that’s going to be talked about because Larkin was the big piece that was talked about most of the season, so I knew when that happened, there’s going to be more talks about me,” Zacha continued. “But it’s something that it’s kind of easy for me to kind of leave behind because there’s nothing for me to worry about in that sense. I can’t control those things, where Larkin’s going to go and when he’s going to go somewhere.”

“So I think I have to focus on playing here and being the best version of myself and help the team win here.

Finally, when asked about contract negotiations, he revealed that nothing new had happened on that front.

That last sentence seems strange, especially for a player who has become a vital cog in the machine that is the Boston Bruins.

Considering that no extension talk has been occurring, that likely spells the end of Zacha in Boston beyond this year. Only time will tell if he is still with the Bruins after the trade deadline.