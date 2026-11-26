The Boston Bruins looked out of sync offensively in their loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. For Jeremy Swayman, it was a missed opportunity.

On Wednesday night, Swayman faced 17 shots, but made just 14 saves. That was good for just an .828 save percentage, and it wasn’t enough to help Boston tie the game and force overtime. Boston ultimately lost 4-2, thanks to an empty-netter from Mark Scheifele.

Swayman was already trending in the wrong direction before Boston faced off with Winnipeg. He is now 5-5-1 in his last 11 games after starting the season 6-1-0, with an .879 save percentage in that span, while allowing roughly 3.1 goals per game. Overall, he has a .902 save percentage, a 2.67 GAA, a shutout, and a .556 quality starts percentage.

For a player gaining recognition as a potential Vezina candidate, Swayman is slowly fading into the “solid, at best” range.

Wednesday evening was an opportunity for Swayman to step up while Boston had a so-so game offensively. That would have further legitimized his potential Vezina candidacy.

It also wasn’t like Boston played a bad game, outshooting Winnipeg 23-18, winning 65.4 percent of their faceoffs, converting once on three power-play opportunities, and spending two fewer minutes in the penalty box.

Boston, down 3-2 heading into the third period, also did a fantastic job defensively in the final frame. They allowed just one shot on net before Scheifele drilled the game-winner.

Bruins Have Multiple Options At Goaltender

Boston luckily found a capable number-two netminder in Michael DiPietro, and it could be time to give him more of a look. This doesn’t mean DiPietro should replace Swayman in the net or even move into a 1B timeshare type of role.

But DiPietro has started in just over a quarter of Boston’s games, posting stellar numbers. His quality starts percentage remains at 1.000. DiPietro also has a .923 save percentage, a 2.15 GAA, and he even landed his first career shutout in Boston’s Oct. 22 win over the Nashville Predators.

DiPietro has also allowed four goals in a game just once this season. That came during the Bruins’ 5-4 overtime win on Oct. 31 against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, DiPietro also made 38 saves and was red-hot for most of the night.

If Boston started DiPietro in roughly one-third of its games as opposed to the current number of 28 percent, it could have positive ramifications. It may also take pressure off Swayman.

Swayman, DiPietro, Boston Have A Golden Opportunity To Close Out Month

Boston will end its November slate with matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 27 and the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 29. Those are two relatively easy opponents who are sitting in the basements of their respective divisions.

Swayman should start one of those games, and it couldn’t be a better opportunity for him to get back on track. But Toronto and Vancouver wouldn’t be pushovers for either goaltender — the Maple Leafs are tied for 14th in the NHL with 3.5 goals scored per game. Vancouver is 24th at 2.74.

That said, if Swayman struggles again and, should DiPietro get the nod in one of those two games and thrive, it will further raise the question if he should see crease more. Either way, it’s a golden opportunity for Swayman, DiPietro, and Boston — especially for the Bruins to keep pace in the tough Atlantic.