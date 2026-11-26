Boston Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg Jets rookie Tyrel Bauer put on a fight that brought TD Garden to its feet Wednesday night.

Their conversation before the game was far less heated than the punches that followed.

Tanner Jeannot Reveals His Pregame Message to Tyrel Bauer

Jeannot explained after Boston’s 4-2 loss that he had approached Bauer during warmups. The two later dropped the gloves at center ice with the score tied 1-1, trading blows for about 56 seconds, according to the Bruins.

“I just told him he’s been making a name for himself in the league. He’s doing a good job,” Jeannot said in a postgame interview shared by NESN. “Just a little friendly banter, nothing serious.”

The relaxed exchange set up anything but a relaxed fight.

Jeannot and Bauer circled before throwing punches, and Jeannot briefly wound up turned around with his back to Bauer. He recovered, kept fighting and knocked the rookie’s helmet loose. Both players remained standing until the officials broke it up, and each received a five-minute major.

Jeannot laughed at the suggestion that the bout had gone according to plan. “It really wasn’t a textbook fight by any means,” he told NESN. “I found myself in a spot I didn’t want to be in.”

Asked how he got out of that position, Jeannot said he tried to stay calm and work his way through it, according to The Boston Globe. The physical exchange had a purpose not necessarily tied to anything said during warmups, as he wanted to wake up the building and give his teammates a lift.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm called it “one of the best fights I’ve seen,” according to The Associated Press. Jeannot’s effort drew a similarly strong reaction from his teammates.

Bruins Could Not Turn Jeannot’s Spark Into a Win

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman called Jeannot and Mark Kastelic the team’s “heart and soul” in comments published by the Bruins. He said Jeannot deserved a better result from the rest of the team.

Boston had already answered Kyle Connor’s opening goal with a Morgan Geekie power-play tally before the fight. Josh Morrissey restored Winnipeg’s lead late in the first period. Fraser Minten tied it again in the second, but Morgan Barron put the Jets ahead for good with 2:07 remaining in the period. Mark Scheifele added an empty-net goal.

Jeannot finished with a team-high five hits, but the Bruins fell to 15-8-1. His fight supplied a jolt, then Boston let the game slip away. Jeannot told the team’s website that the bout brought energy into the building, while a few breakdowns decided the game.

The Bruins return to TD Garden on Friday for a 1 p.m. ET game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jeannot’s exchange with Bauer showed the difference between a friendly conversation during warmups and what those two were willing to do once the puck dropped.