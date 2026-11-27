The Boston Bruins turned to JJ Peterka after losing David Pastrnak during Friday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Peterka moved onto Boston’s first power-play unit with Pastrnak unavailable, WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin reported on X.

“Peterka elevated to PP1 with Pastrnak out,” McLaughlin wrote.

The change followed a troubling development for Boston’s offense. Pastrnak left the first period with a lower-body injury, and the Bruins announced he was unlikely to return, per Sportsnet.

Bruins Elevate JJ Peterka After David Pastrnak Exits

Pastrnak entered Friday with 11 goals and 32 points in 24 games. He logged just 5:50 before leaving the matchup, Sportsnet reported.

That production helps explain the size of the task. Boston must replace both a dangerous shooter and a forward who creates opportunities for everyone around him.

Peterka’s promotion gives him a shot to shoulder part of that load. More time with the first group could bring additional touches and shooting chances to help Boston sustain momentum.

The move also gives coach Marco Sturm a look at Peterka in a more prominent special-teams role. His performance could inform future decisions about how Boston divides its power-play minutes.

The injury update leaves the longer-term picture unknown. The initial announcement addressed Pastrnak’s availability against Toronto and supplied no recovery timetable.

Right now, Peterka’s job is to assist the Bruins’ power play to make sure its dangerous while their leading scorer is unavailable.

Peterka’s Scoring History Gives Boston a Legitimate Option

Peterka has the scoring background to warrant Sturm’s move.

He scored 28 goals for Buffalo in 2023-24, followed by 27 goals and a career-high 68 points the next season. He then recorded 25 goals during his lone season with Utah.

Boston acquired Peterka for two first-round selections in June, per the team’s trade announcement.

That investment makes his usage worth watching. The Bruins brought in a winger with three consecutive 25-goal seasons, and a larger offensive function is another way to put that scoring ability to work.

Through his first 23 games with Boston, Peterka had six goals and 15 points. Fourteen of those points came at even strength, Matthews reported.

His past production suggests room for more on special teams. In his final Buffalo season, Peterka collected 18 power-play points, including six goals.

So, he has produced with the extra skater before, even though most of his early Boston offense came at even strength.

A strong showing could boost his case for more first-unit work when Sturm has a full lineup available, with Friday’s promotion coming in direct response to Pastrnak’s absence.