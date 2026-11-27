It’s a little early to make trade deadline predictions, but the Boston Bruins appear to be in a good spot. In a tiered look at playoff contenders, The Athletic ranked all 32 NHL teams, placing the Bruins in Tier 4, labeled “Looks like a good bet,” to make the playoffs. That means, in the eyes of their writers, the Bruins will be cautious buyers.

Fluto Shinzawa writes:

“Are the Bruins as good as the Hurricanes or Wild? No. Is it worth ceding significant futures to approach that tier? Probably not. But could they advance past Round 1 in the playoffs with some help? Yes, primarily because of their goaltending. They would welcome reinforcements, but ones with term who align with the franchise’s timeline.”

Breaking Down What That Means For the Bruins

That label says a lot about how the team may operate as the deadline nears. Boston has been judged a step below the league’s top teams, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild named as examples of the tier above. The Bruins have been good, but it’s clear they aren’t as good as either club.

The question is what to do with that gap. Closing it to get on the same level would likely mean giving up significant future assets. Shinzawa isn’t sold that it’s worth it. A big, win-now swing could cost Boston long-term pieces for a team that still isn’t at the top level.

Given the Bruins have been linked to the rumored Simon Edvinsson trade, it’s an interesting shift in thinking. Shinzawa seems to hint that the Bruins should or will take themselves out of the running.

That doesn’t mean the Bruins are out of the picture. The outlook says they could advance past the first round of the playoffs with some help. A hot goalie can steal a series, and Boston’s net play gives it a real chance against nearly any opponent.

What Would the Bruins Be Willing to Do?

Reinforcements would still be welcome. The condition is that any additions come with term and fit the franchise’s timeline.

In other words, the Bruins aren’t likely to chase short-term rentals at a steep price. They’re more likely to look for players who can help now and remain useful in future seasons.

This may also explain the recent reports that Boston might be pivoting away from the idea of trading Pavel Zacha. Rumored to be among the names the team might be open to moving because they’ve been unable to work out an extension, Shinzawa says the Bruins might opt to keep him anyway.

“…the Bruins are in the mix. Sweeney would not make coach Marco Sturm happy if he moved his do-it-all No. 2 center for futures. Fraser Minten is also developing; the 22-year-old is well short of Zacha regarding offensive touch, strength on the puck and experience.”

So, the Bruins want to add. That said, they don’t want to add a bunch of rentals; they don’t want to pay a huge price for a superstar, and they don’t want to sell players who are helping them win. It should be an interesting deadline.