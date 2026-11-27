The Boston Bruins will need to hold their collective breath when it comes to David Pastrnak.

In their Friday afternoon matinee against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Pastrnak went down the tunnel after an awkward play.

UPDATE: The Bruins have announced that Pastrnak is unlikely to return to the game against the Maple Leafs. They categorized his injury as “lower body.”

“UPDATE: David Pastrnak (lower body) is unlikely to return to today’s game,” the Bruins announced.

“Pastrnak just went down the tunnel,” Scott McLaughlin wrote on social media.

He added further context with another tweet.

“Pastrnak’s last shift was just 7 seconds. He kind of stumbled off the faceoff and then went right off. Didn’t see exactly what happened,” McLaughlin posted.

TSN shared a video of the play on social media, and things certainly don’t look good for Pastrnak.

Looking at David Pastrnak

Pastrnak is the Bruins’ current captain. He was named the new captain of the team back in September.

The 30-year-old winger currently leads the team with 11 goals. In 24 games during the 2026-27 season, he has 32 points while averaging 20:07 of ice time.

Pastrnak is in the fourth year of an eight-year contract, paying him $11.25 per season.