The Boston Bruins have genuinely played well at home since their resurgence in 2025-26. November has been a different story.

Boston finished 29-11-1 at home last season en route to snagging a wild-card playoff berth. That trend continued in Oct. and early Nov. 2026, but it has since come to a screeching halt.

The Bruins started the year on a roll at TD Garden, going 8-1-0 on their home ice. Since then? They are 1-4-0, letting opponents outscore them 23-13.

There are a few improvements Boston must make in the coming games, like figuring out how to get the most out of their forward lines. They also need to start winning on their home ice consistently again.

Starting Friday, Boston will play at TD Garden 10 more times in the calendar year while going on the road six times. That means 62.5 percent of their games between Nov. 27 and Dec. 30 will come at home before they go on the road in four out of their first five games in the new year.

One reason Boston must get its act together at home? They have been a stagnant road team. In 2025-26, they finished 16-16-9 on opponents’ ice.

This season, they look like they have improved, clocking in at 6-3-1 on the road. Still, that doesn’t excuse the Bruins from failing to take advantage on their home ice in November. It is also a small sample size.

Bruins Should Easily Change Their Brewing Unfortunate Narrative On Home Ice

If there is any good news, it’s that Boston’s upcoming slate of opponents at home are weak. It starts on Friday afternoon vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is 9-14-3, with 21 points. They are tied for last in the Atlantic with the Detroit Red Wings heading into Friday.

Speaking of Detroit, Boston will face them at TD Garden on Dec. 5. Boston previously beat the Red Wings 4-1 on Nov. 18 in Detroit.

Sandwiched between the Toronto and Detroit games are the Vancouver Canucks (Nov. 29) and the Colorado Avalanche (Dec. 1). At 6-20-1, Vancouver remains the NHL’s worst team, with 13 points.

Colorado is strong as ever, with 31 points. They are missing star forward Nathan MacKinnon, but the Avalanche have enough firepower to compensate. They will be Boston’s toughest opponent on the upcoming home slate.

Revising Home Narrative May Work Wonders For Boston

Boston digging its way out of its current slumping performance at home could pay dividends. Especially if they keep up their newfound firepower on the road. The Bruins could start creating space between themselves and the rival Florida Panthers, with whom Boston is tied at 31 points.

Now that Florida is healthy again, Boston’s Dec. 8 showdown with the Panthers in Sunrise will be full of fireworks. Much like their meeting on Nov. 8 in Boston. Florida returning to full strength naturally raises the stakes.

Boston may have taken a step back at home in November, but they are still close enough that a turnaround at TD Garden may also catapult them up the Atlantic Division standings. Heading into Friday, Boston is one point behind the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

They are four points behind the division-leading Ottawa Senators. Start playing well at home again, close the gap, keep playing well on the road, and the Bruins will make the Atlantic Division race very, very interesting.