The Boston Bruins are turning back to Jeremy Swayman after a frustrating night against Winnipeg.

Swayman will start Friday’s home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported. The assignment gives Boston’s No. 1 goaltender a chance to rebound from Wednesday’s loss.

“Jeremy Swayman gets the #Bruins net today vs. Maple Leafs,” McBride wrote.

Boston heads into the matchup looking to steady its play at TD Garden. Swayman will get the first opportunity to help alter that scene, while coach Marco Sturm also adjusts his forward combinations.

Bruins Turn Back to Jeremy Swayman After Jets Loss

Swayman made 14 saves in Boston’s 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press (via CBS Sports).

The Bruins will hand him a start once again with one day between games, a quick turnaround for a goalie whose recent performance didn’t help Boston’s offense.

The home results make Friday’s assignment a bit more vital. Boston has lost four of its past five games at TD Garden, The Boston Globe noted in its matchup preview. A home date against a struggling division rival offers a chance to begin reversing that stretch.

Swayman is a central part of Boston’s plans. His eight-year contract carries an annual cap hit of $8.25 million through 2031-32.

Friday’s decision means he’ll need to put the Winnipeg result behind him and help Boston collect two points against Toronto.

There’s recent evidence of how much the Bruins can accomplish when their offense breaks through. Boston beat Washington 7-5 in its previous game, with Elias Lindholm scoring four goals, as Heavy previously detailed.

That scoring burst was followed by a two-goal output against Winnipeg. Boston now needs a more complete effort with Swayman at the helm.

Bruins Also Change Lines Before Facing Maple Leafs

The goalie assignment was one part of McBride’s update.

He also reported that Morgan Geekie will move to the third line in a swap with Marat Khusnutdinov. The change continues an adjustment Boston used during Wednesday’s third period.

Keeping that switch gives the Bruins a chance to see whether the revised combinations can produce over a full game. It also puts a different look in front of Toronto as Boston tries to build support for Swayman.

The Maple Leafs arrive with problems of their own. They ended a nine-game losing streak Monday by beating the Islanders 4-2 and entered Friday tied for last in the Atlantic Division, according to the Globe’s preview.

So, all in all, the Bruins have an opening, though their recent home record urges them to not take the matchup lightly.