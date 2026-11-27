The Boston Bruins‘ top line’s recent performance against the Winnipeg Jets resulted in a breakup. Could change be on the horizon?

In Wednesday’s loss to Winnipeg, head coach Marco Sturm watched each player on his top line falter, resulting in a minus-4 rating for David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, and Elias Lindholm.

As a result, Sturm moved Geekie to the third line while he promoted Marat Khusnutdinov to the first. Following the game, Sturm made it clear that he didn’t single Geekie out.

Via Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, Sturm said, “That line, they needed help. I could have moved David too. It was just not going anywhere, and they needed help.”

That means not even Pastrnak is immune to getting moved up and down the lineup if the situation calls for it.

NHL.com projected Geekie, Lindholm, and Pastrnak to once again man the first line for Boston’s matinee game on Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, the status report acknowledged Sturm shuffling the lineup on Wednesday and noted, “…changes are likely.”

Should further changes occur, it won’t come as a surprise.

Boston Bruins Can’t Afford Much More Extreme Hot And Extreme Cold Hockey

The Bruins are putting themselves in danger of gaining a reputation as a hockey team that looks terrible when they are having a bad game, and like an elite group when they are enjoying a good game.

Boston has not won or lost a game by a goal since Nov. 2’s shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Boston is also 5-4-0 in November.

They may have a 30-29 goals-for-to-goals-against ratio. But the latter number is deceptive. In three of Boston’s four losses this month, they allowed four or more goals. The one loss when they allowed fewer than four was a 3-0 shutout against the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 17.

Boston scored at least four goals in four of their five wins in November.

The performance of its top line on Wednesday epitomized that hot-and-cold streak. Interestingly, their 7-5 win on Saturday over the Washington Capitals saw Geekie, Lindholm, and Pastrnak combine for 11 points and five goals.

If it means shuffling the lines around until Boston is playing consistent hockey, then Sturm would be wise to experiment. In a tough Atlantic Division where five teams have 31 points, hot-and-cold streaks may ultimately cost Boston.

The First Line May Get A Chance To Rebound

Should NHL.com’s projections hold, Geekie, Lindholm, and Pastrnak will get a chance to show they can play more like the line fans saw on Saturday and not the one they watched on Wednesday.

Even if the line gets a chance to rebound and does so against a struggling Maple Leafs team, it won’t answer whether it will remain consistent. If not, then Sturm must make good on his message.

Nobody in the Bruins fanbase will complain if Boston played better hockey with even Pastrnak moving up and down the lineup. Boston is too good a team for one line to play such hot and cold hockey. When it affects the rest of the group, then small changes must be made until all four lines are in sync.