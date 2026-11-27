The Boston Bruins will face two of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ key forwards returning for Friday afternoon’s game: Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons.

Both are expected to be in the lineup when the Maple Leafs visit TD Garden for a 1 p.m. ET matchup against the Bruins, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

“Jim Hiller confirms that Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons are good to go today,” Alter reports.

Marchenko has been out since Oct. 26 with a lower-body injury, while Sissons has been sidelined since Nov. 7. Both forwards are expected to provide a boost to a Toronto team that has struggled to find consistency this season.

Kirill Marchenko Returns to Maple Leafs Lineup

Marchenko’s return is particularly important for Toronto. Before suffering his injury, the forward had recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games, ranking third on the Maple Leafs in scoring at the time.

The 26-year-old was expected to play alongside Auston Matthews and Nick Paul, giving Toronto another offensive option against Boston.

Colton Sissons Also Returns for Toronto

Sissons will also return after missing time with a lower-body injury.

The 32-year-old has appeared in 756 career NHL regular-season games, recording 232 points (101 goals, 131 assists) between Nashville and Vegas before joining Toronto this offseason.

Sissons is projected to center a line with John Tavares and rookie Gavin McKenna.

With both forwards back in the lineup, the Bruins will have two more players to account for as they look to pick up an important win against their Atlantic Division rival.

The Bruins will need to be ready for a Maple Leafs team getting healthier.