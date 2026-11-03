Bruins Superstar Joins Exclusive Franchise Group In Victory Over Vegas

The Boston Bruins picked up a win over the mighty Vegas Golden Knights. And one star player added to his resume.

David Pastrnak has been one of the best players in team history. On Monday, he made more history by joining an exclusive group when he provided the secondary assist on Morgan Geekie’s second-period power-play goal that put the Bruins up 2-0.

Per Joe McDonald of the Bruins Team Site, “Pastrnak’s assist on Geekie’s goal gave him 300 power-play points for his career (135 goals, 165 assists) and made him the sixth player in Boston history to reach the mark.”

But Pastrnak wasn’t finished on the night. After Vegas answered with two unanswered goals, the game went into overtime. Neither team scored, so the game went to a shootout. Pastrnak broke the tie and gave the Bruins a win that put them three points ahead in the Atlantic Division standings.

Pastrnak joins Ray Bourque (717), Johnny Bucyk (440), Phil Esposito (360), Patrice Bergeron (326), and Bobby Orr (310) as the only players to reach the 300-mark for the Bruins.

David Pastrnak Keeps Adding To His Resume With The Bruins

Pastrnak is showing no signs of slowing down in his age-30 season. His 20 points in 16 games lead the team, with Elias Lindholm at 13 points in second. Of those 20 points, seven have come on the power play.

Pastrnak’s presence on the Bruins’ power play has been much-needed. Their 20.00 power-play percentage is slightly below the NHL average of 21.72 heading into Tuesday, per Hockey-Reference. It is tied for 18th in the league. That said, the power play has been on a tear lately.

Boston had a tough time getting its act together on the man advantage early in 2026-27. They went 0-for-10 in their first four games. Since then, they are a solid 10-for-40, good for a 25.0 power-play percentage in their last 12 games.

If this trend continues, Pastrnak has a good chance to pass other names listed above him. He is just 10 points from reaching Orr and 26 from catching Bergeron. If Pastrnak plays at a high level over the next season or two, it won’t be long until he catches Esposito.

Pastrnak Is Historically Effective On The Power Play

Go back to 2025-26, and Pastrnak put up 33 power-play points (10 goals). If he does that again this season (seven current power-play points plus another 26), he will pass Orr and match Bergeron, putting him behind Bourque, Bucyk, and Esposito.

He logged just 23 points (nine goals) on the man advantage in 2024-25. But his 2023-24 season was one of his best when he put up 35 points and 12 goals. That was coming off a 37-point (18-goal) performance in 2022-23. He led the league with 20 power-play goals in 2019-20.

Pastrnak’s overall numbers indicate that he may put himself in fourth place on Boston’s all-time power-play list come the end of the season. If he continues on that same pace, he will at least challenge Esposito’s milestone come the end of 2027-28 and pass it at some point in 2028-29 — if not sooner.

Pastrnak’s power-play odyssey isn’t the only thing worth watching. He is also sixth in Bruins history with 953 points. He can pass Brad Marchand (976 points) this season and even break into the 1,000-point club. Keep an eye on Pastrnak as the 2026-27 season progresses. He may set a few more milestones.