Chilling Health Update On Former Bruins Forward Jarome Iginla

While he isn’t known for his time with the organization, Hall of Fame NHL forward Jarome Iginla did spend one season of his illustrious career as a member of the Boston Bruins in 2013-14.

Iginla, who was reportedly going to be traded to the Bruins from the Calgary Flames at the 2013 NHL Trade Deadline, instead pivoted and was sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who would ultimately be swept in that season’s Eastern Conference Final by the Bruins.

Iginla then signed a one-year contract with Boston, and produced yet another 30 goal season.

But years after his retirement and induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, he’s come forward with some concerning health updates.

Former Boston Bruins Forward Jarome Iginla Discloses Concerning Health Updates

Iginla, who underwent hip surgery after his career came to a close, recently disclosed that he’s been battling neurological health issues.

“Unfortunately, I have been battling some health issues,” said the 49-year-old from his home in Lake Country, B.C.

“Some neurological issues. I’m not entirely sure what it is, it may be from metal toxins from reaction to the cobalt hip.”

“I need more time to figure it all out, but I’m still hopeful that I will recover fully,” he said. “Things are slowly getting under control, thanks be to God…Still working through it, but I’m hopeful.”

During his first and only season with the Bruins, Iginla tallied 30 goals with 31 assists in 78 games.

Jarome Iginla Spent One Season Of His Hall of Fame Career With The Bruins

Best known for his time with the Calgary Flames, Iginla played 21 NHL seasons and more than 1,500 games with the Flames, Penguins, Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings from 1996 to 2017.

The Dallas Stars drafted Iginla in the first round (11th overall pick) in the 1995 NHL Draft, but he was traded to Calgary before making his NHL debut. He became one of the league’s top scorers, winning the Art Ross Trophy and Lester B. Pearson Award in 2001-02 after leading the NHL in goals and points. In 2003-04, he again led the league in goals and dragged the Flames to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

He would finish his NHL career in 2017 after having scored 625 goals and 1,300 points. He remains Calgary’s franchise leader in goals, points, and games played.

Iginla was then inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, his first year of eligibility.