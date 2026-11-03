Chilling Scene As Bruins’ Matthew Poitras Takes Brutal Elbow to Face

There have been some notable examples in recent years of NHL players playing fast and loose with their elbows and paying the consequences for it.

On Monday evening at TD Garden during a contest between the host Boston Bruins and visiting Vegas Golden Knights, that scene once again played out on the ice.

Bruins forward Matthew Poitras was hurt after taking a vicious elbow to the face from Vegas forward Braeden Bowman, who was thrown out of the game.

Boston Bruins Forward Matthew Poitras Takes Brutal Elbow To The Face From Braeden Bowman

During Monday’s game at TD Garden, Poitras was carrying the puck up the right wing boards in front of the benches when he was struck in the face with a blatant elbow from Vegas forward Braeden Bowman.

Immediately, Poitras fell to the ice, clutching his face in pain. The game was halted and Poitras made his way down the tunnel toward the Bruins’ dressing room for repairs, while Bowman was issued a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Because of his actions, Bowman will likely be getting a call from the NHL Department of Player Safety, which could choose to fine or even suspend him.

So far this season, Poitras has scored four goals with three assists in 11 games played.

Poitras Was Drafted By The Bruins In 2022

Poitras, whom the Bruins selected in the second round (54th overall pick) in the 2022 NHL Draft, eventually earned a roster spot at age 19 after an impressive preseason. He recorded an assist in his debut and scored his first two NHL goals against the Anaheim Ducks. Poitras finished his rookie season with five goals and 15 points in 33 games before a shoulder injury ended his campaign.

He split the following season between Boston and the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins, where he scored 20 points in 23 games during his first AHL stint. Poitras finished 2024-25 with 17 goals for Providence and added two goals in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Poitras spent most of 2025-26 in Providence, scoring 13 goals with 44 points in 52 games. He briefly returned to Boston and scored in the 2026 Stadium Series.

In September 2026, Poitras signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $850,000. He began the 2026-27 season on injured reserve after suffering an injury in practice.