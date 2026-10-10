Bruins’ JJ Peterka Hits Career Milestone In Blowout Win

The Boston Bruins were in action on Saturday afternoon against the rival Philadelphia Flyers, and it was a dominating performance by the host Bruins, who not only defeated the Flyers on the scoresheet but also had a decided advantage in shots.

The Bruins earned a 5-1 win, improving their record to 4-2 overall and 3-1 at home on TD Garden ice; meanwhile, the Flyers have yet to win a game this season, sitting at 0-4-2.

But during the contest, there was also a notable milestone by a first-year member of the Bruins, forward J.J. Peterka.

First-Year Boston Bruins Forward J.J. Peterka Hits Career Milestone In Win Vs. Flyers

During the contest, Peterka had a pair of assists, helping him reach the 200-point milestone. In doing so, he became the ninth German-born NHL player to have accumulated 200 points in his career.

He was acquired over the summer from the Utah Mammoth in return for Boston’s first-round draft pick (No. 23 overall) and a 2028 first-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Florida Panthers, top-10 protected).

J.J. Peterka Is Playing In His First Year With The Bruins After Being Acquired From Utah

Peterka was taken in the second round (34th overall pick) by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2020 NHL Draft while playing for EC Red Bull Salzburg in Germany. He later joined EHC Red Bull München before making the move to North America, where he began his professional career with Buffalo’s AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.

Peterka’s offensive skills became apparent right away, scoring 28 goals and adding 40 assists in his first full season. His strong performance earned him a two-game stint with Buffalo that year, although the Sabres did not reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Peterka played his first full NHL season in 2022-23, scoring 12 goals and adding 20 assists in 77 games. He took a big step forward the following year, scoring a career-high 28 goals and earning a regular role in Buffalo’s top six.

In the offseason, the Sabres traded Peterka to the Utah Mammoth in return for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. He then signed a five-year, $38.5 million contract, and scored 25 goals with 22 assists in what would be his only year in Utah before being acquired by the Bruins during the summer.