Bruins Make Major Change After 51 Years Under Jeremy Jacobs

After over five decades under Governor Jeremy M. Jacobs, the Boston Bruins are announcing a major leadership transition that is taking the fan base by storm.

The Bruins announced Wednesday morning that team CEO Charlie Jacobs, Jeremy Jacobs’s son, will take over his father’s role and represent the club at NHL governors’ meetings going forward.

Boston Bruins Announce Major Leadership Transition After 51 Years Under Jeremy M. Jacobs

According to the Bruins, the change is effective immediately.

“I’m incredibly proud to celebrate the transition of governorship to my son, Charlie. He’s the day-to-day leader of the club, the public face of ownership and an active participant on the Board of Governors as an alternate governor, so this is a natural next step in our succession plan. Charlie has my full confidence, and I’m especially proud that our family will continue its stewardship of the Boston Bruins,” said Jeremy M. Jacobs in a statement via NHL.com.

“It is a tremendous honor to step into the role as governor of the Boston Bruins, representing the team that has been part of my family for the past 51 years,” said Charlie Jacobs. “I step into this role with the goal of continuing to build upon the incredible legacy and the impact that my dad has had on this franchise and the NHL over his five decades of leadership. Dad will continue to serve as my mentor and sounding board through this next era of the Bruins. I am looking forward to partnering with the NHL Board of Governors Chairman Ted Leonsis, Vice Chair Murray Edwards, our peers, and Commissioner Bettman on continuing to grow this beautiful game that we all love.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Weighs In On Bruins’ Leadership Change

Additionally, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made a statement expressing full confidence in the transition while praising the impact that the Jacobs family has hadon the League and on the Boston community.

“Jeremy Jacobs’ dedication to the Bruins, the League, and the Boston community has been remarkable, and his leadership has left a lasting mark on our sport. After more than two decades as an Alternate Governor, Charlie is superbly prepared for this moment, and fans can be confident about the Bruins prospects under his leadership,” Bettman said.