Carolina Hurricanes Announce Taylor Hall News Before Blue Jackets Game

Next up on the schedule for the Carolina Hurricanes is a Metro Division showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday evening.
Before the Blue Jays game, the Hurricanes received a bit of bad news regarding forward Taylor Hall.
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Taylor Hall to Miss More Time with Upper-Body Injury
After being a late scratch for the Hurricanes last game against the Boston Bruins, it’s being reported that Taylor Hall will miss more time as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury.
SportsNet.ca wrote (on 10/29):
“Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday that the forward will miss the next couple of games, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News. Brind’Amour revealed Hall is dealing with an upper-body injury after he tweaked something in practice on Tuesday. Hall, 34, has not played since the Hurricanes’ Oct. 13 game against the Washington Capitals. He was activated from injured reserve this week and was initially expected to return Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins.”
Considering Hall was activated to play, be on the lookout for a corresponding roster move.
Hall has played in eight games this season for the Hurricanes, and he has logged five points (3 G, 2 A).
He’s been a crucial part of the Hurricanes’ forward depth over the years, but Carolina hasn’t missed a beat since he went down with injury.
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Taking a Quick Look at the Hurricanes Right Now…
The Carolina Hurricanes are absolutely rolling through their NHL schedule right now.
The defending Stanley Cup champions haven’t missed a beat in the first month of the season, and hold a record of 10-2-2 through their first 14 games, which is good for the most points in the National Hockey League.
As for Thursday’s contest with the Blue Jackets, Carolina will obviously be without Taylor Hall, but the full cast of characters should all be available, and Pyotr Kochetkov is set to patrol the home crease against Columbus.
Carolina Hurricanes Announce Taylor Hall News Before Blue Jackets Game