Carolina Hurricanes Announce Taylor Hall News Before Blue Jackets Game

Next up on the schedule for the Carolina Hurricanes is a Metro Division showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday evening.

Before the Blue Jays game, the Hurricanes received a bit of bad news regarding forward Taylor Hall.

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Taylor Hall to Miss More Time with Upper-Body Injury

After being a late scratch for the Hurricanes last game against the Boston Bruins, it’s being reported that Taylor Hall will miss more time as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury.

SportsNet.ca wrote (on 10/29):