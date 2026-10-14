Hurricanes’ Taylor Hall Injury Update ‘Doesn’t Look Good’

The defending champion Carolina Hurricanes are set to face some adversity here in the early going of the new season.

First it was news that Jordan Staal is going to miss a big chunk of time with injury, and now it’s Taylor Hall joining the ranks of the potentially absent. Seth Jarvis, the talented winger, is already out, too.

Hall’s injury occurred on Tuesday night as the Hurricanes took on the Washington Capitals.

Taylor Hall Injury Update

Hall’s injury wasn’t immediately noticed as a significant moment in the game.

But in the second period, the Hurricanes announced that Hall had an upper-body injury and would not return.

The Hurricanes’ broadcast pointed out a hit Hall took near the boards in the first period where he took contact up high near his left shoulder and into his ribs.

Whether that’s where he got hurt or not remains to be seen, but social media sleuths didn’t seem to uncover anything more likely by the end of the evening.

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour only had this to say after the game: “That doesn’t look good, either.”

That’s not the kind of encouragement Carolina fans would like to hear about Hall’s injury. Given the Hurricanes’ absences already, this would be a painful blow to their depth and upside at the moment.

Rod Brind’Amour didn’t have an official update on Taylor Hall (upper-body injury) post-game, but said, “That doesn’t look good either.” We don’t know if he was banged up here specifically, but the broadcast did highlight this first-period hit later in the evening. https://t.co/AfdWGxuWli — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 14, 2026

Taylor Hall Impact

Hall is getting up there in years but remains a key forward for Carolina.

In the run to winning the Stanley Cup last year, he had 19 points in 19 games in the playoffs.

So far this season, Hall has five points in seven games — three goals and two assists. He’s been on a line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.

Daily Faceoff writes that the two logical candidates to replace Hall would be the talented young wingers playing at AHL Chicago — either Bradly Nadeau or Felix Unger Sorum.

The main good news to come out of Tuesday night for the Hurricanes was this — they defeated the Capitals by a 4-2 score and are now on a hot streak, improving to 6-1-1 on the young season.

Carolina won’t be back on the ice until Saturday when they take on the Jets in Winnipeg as the first game of a back-to-back, with a matchup in Calgary against the Flames scheduled for Sunday.