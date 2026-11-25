The Carolina Hurricanes are becoming something of a legend in 2026-27. Even Shayne Gostisbehere, who has third-pairing minutes, is producing.

There isn’t a single stop Gostisbehere has made where he hasn’t shown offensive prowess. He did it with the Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, and Detroit Red Wings.

He’s been doing the same in Carolina since he signed with the Hurricanes in Jul. 2024 for his second stint with the team. That included a 45-point campaign in 2024-25 and 50 points in 2025-26.

During his age-33 season in 2026-27, Gostisbehere may hit a career-high in points in a Carolina uniform. Despite recording 17:45 of average total ice time — fifth among Carolina defensemen — Gostisbehere has 19 points and three goals in 24 games. That is a 67-point pace through 84 games.

It would also be Gostisbehere’s most productive season since 2017-18, when he posted 65 points with the Flyers.

Shayne Gostisbehere May Hit Career Milestones With Hurricanes In 2026-27

If Gostisbehere stays healthy, he is 32 games from playing in his 800th NHL regular-season game. 172 of those games have come in a Hurricanes uniform heading into Wednesday’s slate of matchups.

Gostisbehere also has 481 career points, 19 from hitting 500. He also has 361 career assists, putting him 39 away from the 400 mark.

Given his production this season, most — if not all — of the above are milestones Gostisbehere will reach this season. The career assists mark will be his greatest challenge, but it’s more than possible he gets there.

Carolina Is Taking Advantage Of Gostisbehere’s Offensive Prowess

Gostisbehere’s 66.1 Corsi For Percentage is a career high.

There are many reasons Gostisbehere is creating chances for himself and others in the offensive zone. One reason is that the Hurricanes have utilized him in the offensive zone nearly three times as often as they have in the defensive zone. Gostisbehere’s offensive-zone starting percentage at even strength is 72.7, which is also the highest of his career.

That is 2.5 percent higher than his offensive-zone starting percentage at even strength last season, which was 70.2.

Gostisbehere has also shown that his success is more than a product of playing for an elite hockey team. His expected goals for (xGF) is 20 at even strength. He has been on the ice for 27 goals in that same category.

Gostisbehere Is One Of A Few Hurricanes Dramatically Exceeding Expectations

Carolina has been finding hidden gems all over the place. Besides Gostisbehere, William Carrier has thrived while playing alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

Sean Walker continues to play impressive hockey, something that has become apparent in recent weeks. Alexander Nikishin, whom Gostisbehere has often paired with since Nikishin returned to the lineup, is also playing outstanding hockey with five points and three goals in five games.

Last Saturday, Edmonton coach Mike Babcock talked about how far Carolina was in front of his Oilers. Players like Gostisbehere, Carrier, Walker, and Nikishin are a big reason for that.

Should third-pairing defensemen like Gostisbehere and Nikishin keep posting high-caliber play, and under-the-radar forwards like Carrier do the same, nobody will have an easy time stopping Carolina.