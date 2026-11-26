The Carolina Hurricanes, the defending Stanley Cup Champions, are the No. 1 team in the Thanksgiving NHL power rankings.

The Hurricanes were the best team in the NHL last season when they won the franchise’s Stanley Cup, and things have gone just as well to start 2026-27, as the team currently paces the Eastern Conference at Thanksgiving with a 19-3-3 record for 41 points.

Hurricanes No. 1 in NHL Power Rankings

Per NHL.com, the Hurricanes are the No. 1 team in the Thanksgiving NHL power rankings.

“There are so many reasons why the Hurricanes are in the position they’re in at Thanksgiving, but the main one, the one everything else stems from, is the culture Rod Brind’Amour has established in his nine seasons as their coach. Everyone is on the same page. The players know and believe in their system because they believe in Brind’Amour. They won the Stanley Cup last season by following Brind’Amour’s lead and that of captain Jordan Staal, who is an extension of everything Brind’Amour preaches in the locker room,” wrote senior writer Tom Gulitti.

Hurricanes Could Repeat as Stanley Cup Champions

Based on how well the Hurricanes are playing right now, there is certainly a possibility that this club could repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

They are strong in every facet of the game, with a well-balanced scoring attack, a strong defensive core, and a really good goaltending tandem. Oh, and they also have one of the best coaches in the NHL, “Mr. Hurricane” Rod Brind’Amour.

That all adds up to a team that could very well go all the way this season. They are the best team in the Eastern Conference this year, and although other contenders such as the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Tampa Bay Lightning are sure to give them a tough go if they face them in the playoffs, the toughest tests for the Hurricanes seem to be in the Western Conference. That’s where you have teams such as the Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, and Edmonton Oilers that would appear to be the teams that would be the sternest tests for the Hurricanes in the postseason.