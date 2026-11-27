The Carolina Hurricanes have spent a quarter of the 2026-27 season helping lower-line forwards rediscover their potential.

Quite a few traditionally bottom-six forwards have shone in Carolina early this season. Mark Jankowski became one of four players in the first quarter to notch 10 goals. William Carrier has also seen a resurgence in his production.

So has Eric Robinson, who is in the second year of a four-year deal and in his third season overall with Carolina. Robinson, known more for his checking and willingness to grind out the dirty minutes, is yet another revelation.

Robinson initially showed off his productivity potential during his final two full seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets when he scored 10 and 12 goals in 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively. He posted 27 points in 2021-22 and 24 points in 2022-23.

His scoring prowess flared up again in 2024-25 when he appeared in all 82 games with the Hurricanes. He posted a career-best 32 points and found the net 14 times, but was unable to follow that up last season, recording 18 points. That said, Robinson still scored 12 goals.

Eric Robinson Rediscovering Offensive Firepower In 2026-27

Realistically, Robinson will likely never be more than a forward who puts up more than a half point per game. For someone who plays just 12 minutes a contest, however, 12 points and four goals in 24 games is incredible. That puts Robinson on pace for 42 points and 14 goals when rounded to the nearest whole number.

Like so many players on the Hurricanes, Robinson is yet another example of how in sync this team is. When a fourth-liner who, at times, may rotate in and out of the lineup, is pacing toward a half-point per game, they are doing something right.

The production hasn’t taken away from Robinson’s impact in other areas. He still has 45 hits, is reliable on the penalty kill, and often finds himself in position to keep opponents in check when Carolina is in the defensive zone.

At even strength, his expected goals against (xGA) is 9.3. As for the number of goals he watched sail into Carolina’s net at even strength? That number sits at five.

Robinson has also been on the ice for 15 goals at even strength, with an expected goals for (xGF) of 12.4.

Robinson Is Yet Another Example Of Carolina’s Impressive Depth

Robinson also provides valuable insurance for Carolina. If the Hurricanes need more physical play on the ice, they can turn to him, knowing that he is capable of pitching in for points.

Further, if a few forwards go down with injuries, Robinson can also sidle in and play middle-six minutes if needed. He can log middle and the occasional top-six minutes if Carolina is playing a weaker opponent and is taking an early lead.

Robinson saw nearly 17 minutes of ice time in Carolina’s 9-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 7. Overall, Robinson has been an underrated forward for Carolina and, in a way, throughout his career.

Even lower-liners like Robinson can show that they are more than just gritty, defensive forwards when given the chance. That is what continues to make him valuable to the Hurricanes as they continue their title defense.