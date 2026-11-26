The Carolina Hurricanes are known for their stellar production. But their goaltending tandem remains one of the NHL’s most dangerous.

Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi are a legitimate duo who will likely contend for the Jennings Trophy, which NHL.com described as “…having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it.”

With Bussi logging his tenth start in Carolina’s comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, he and Kochetkov are well on pace to snag the award. Carolina is currently first in the league with 55 goals allowed — 56 when counting goals in shootout losses.

Carolina is also allowing just 2.24 goals per game. That puts them on an 84-game pace for 188 goals allowed this season. Overall, Carolina is 19-3-3 under Bussi and Kochetkov.

With 10 starts in 25 games for Carolina, Bussi has appeared in 40 percent of the Hurricanes’ matchups. That puts him on pace for 34 starts this season. Bussi currently has a 6-2-2 record, an .891 save percentage, and a 2.67 GAA.

Kochetkov has been posting Vezina-like numbers, with a .911 save percentage, a 1.80 GAA, and two shutouts.

He and Bussi have faced just 22.0 shots per game, so the Hurricanes have helped them out. But they have stepped up when needed. Bussi’s effort in Carolina’s win over Tampa Bay drove that point home. He faced 33 shots on goal and made 32 saves in what wasn’t Carolina’s best night offensively.

Kochetkov, Bussi Taking Advantage Of Carolina Hurricanes’ Strong Season

Great players step up when needed, and that has typically been the case for Kochetkov and Bussi. Carolina is 4-1-3 in games decided by one goal, so it’s not like Kochetkov and Bussi are arguably the league’s most successful goaltending tandem because they are playing for defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Great players also take advantage of the timing and circumstances, while pitching in when they are needed. The fact that Carolina has lost just once in one-goal games in regulation — a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 18 — proves that the two can step up and play outstanding hockey in high-stakes situations.

Carolina is scoring at such a hot rate — 4.12 goals per game and nearly a goal higher than the league’s 3.15 average — that Kochetkov and Bussi could easily get away posting solid but unspectacular numbers. That hasn’t been the case, and it won’t be unless both netminders fall into a simultaneous slump.

Expect Kochetkov, Bussi To Remain Strong Jennings Contenders

With 25 games played, Carolina has done more than enough to establish a trend. Unless injuries strike or the skaters start slumping so much that Kochetkov and Bussi can’t bail them out — highly unlikely — then these two will have their names linked to the Jennings Trophy all season.

Given Carolina’s outstanding start, Kochetkov and Bussi aren’t the only two who could end up winning end-of-season awards. Sebastian Aho recently found himself mentioned alongside the NHL’s best as a potential Hart Trophy candidate.

Aho will have a mountain to climb, thanks to Connor McDavid posting more than just Hall of Fame numbers so far. But there is a good chance Aho ends up as a Hart Trophy finalist if he keeps up his pace — 34 points and 13 goals in 25 games.

Keep an eye on Kochetkov’s and Bussi’s numbers as the season progresses. They may very well get their names added to the award.