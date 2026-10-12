Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Comments on Upcoming Return From Injury

The Chicago Blackhawks received some much needed good news today with the latest update on their captain, Connor Bedard. Bedard is ramping up to make his return to the Chicago lineup this week, potentially as soon as Tuesday night’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blackhawks have had to make due without their franchise player to begin this season and have struggled during that period, posting a 1-5 record through six games. The upcoming return of Bedard could provide the boast of life that this team needs.

Bedard Comments on Imminent Return

Bedard discussed his impending return at Blackhawks practice today. He was asked about the prospect of playing with Patrick Kane, in which Bedard had this to say on the manner: “I’ve been watching Kane since I was 5 years old. That’s pretty cool to play with him and see him up close. The way he can think the game, the way he makes little passes. Honestly for me, I just want to get him the puck and get open as much as I can.”

Bedard has been practicing in line rushes with Kane and Roman Kantserov. The prospect of watching Bedard and Kane play together has to be an exciting development for Blackhawks fans. While it has not been a strong start to the campaign, these two should be fun to watch on the same line. If they can develop dynamic chemistry with each other that would provide a major injection into an offense that needs it.

The power play is an area of particular where these players influence should be most felt. Bedard commented on what he expects playing with Kane on the man advantage: “I’m excited. If I don’t have the puck, then Kaner has the puck. I think I’d probably rather have that. It was fun. I hope we can be a great power play obviously.” Bedard has been utilized on his natural left side with Kane flanking him on the right; the power play will run through those two.

Kane Excited to Play with Bedard

The feelings of respect are mutual between Bedard and Kane. Kane was asked about what it means for the team to see Bedard’s return approaching: “It’s definitely a boost to the whole team. Just seeing what he’s capable of doing out there just in practice, it’s high-level skill, the way he attacks, the way he can make plays off attacking, he’s a special player and he’s a big part of our team, so it’s nice to see him back.”

Kane is no stranger to playing with elite players during his tenure with the Blackhawks. With that said, Bedard will be the best player he has lined up with so far in his second stint with the team. It has been a slow start for Kane, recording just one goal and assist in six games so far. The presence of Bedard down the middle could be what gets his season going. It will be interesting to see how their games mesh and if that will be enough to turn this year around for Chicago.