Dylan Larkin Update Suddenly Emerges Amid Trade Rumors

In a major development in the recent Detroit Red Wings-Dylan Larkin saga, the longtime Red Wings star centre has reportedly expanded his trade list to 10 NHL teams. The news emerges before the Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken.

This gives the Red Wings an array of new trade suitors in the market for Larkin, which could certainly give Detroit’s front office more leverage in netting a strong return in a potential trade.

If you have been keeping up, Larkin requested a trade out of Detroit during the offseason, and it’s been an ongoing back-and-forth stalemate ever since.

However, this recent Larkin news could help move things forward as the 2026-27 NHL season advances.

Through six games played with the Red Wings in the new season so far, Larkin has logged three points.

Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List to 10 NHL Teams

Per @BR_OpenIce, here is are the seven new teams added to Larkin’s trade list:

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski wrote (about Larkin’s new request)

“Larkin, who has a no-trade clause, is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.6 million contract that carries an average annual value of $8.7 million against the salary cap. Initially, Larkin gave the Red Wings three teams he’d be willing to waive his trade protection to join: the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights. Due to salary cap considerations and not having the trade return the Red Wings were seeking, Larkin wasn’t moved in the offseason.”

This is also good news for Detroit Red Wings fans, who haven’t been quite receptive to Larkin this season.

Larkin has spent his entire 12-year career with the Detroit Red Wings. He’s a 2X All-Star.