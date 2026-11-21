Red Wings legends Darren McCarty and Joey Kocur joined Full House star Dave Coulier in delivering a blunt take on Dylan Larkin. The former Red Wings captain has been involved in an ongoing dispute with the organization after requesting a trade.

Larkin has not been traded yet, but remains out of the lineup indefinitely. The trade request and ongoing dispute have not made Larkin very popular among the fanbase or the organization.

McCarty and Kocur, who both won Stanley Cup championships in Detroit, shared a player’s perspective. Coulier, who played the role of Joey Gladstone on the hit sitcom Full House, meanwhile, shared a fan’s perspective.

All three were in agreement that Larkin’s eventual exit could have been handled differently.

Red Wings Legends Darren McCarty and Joey Kocur Deliver Blunt Take on Dylan Larkin

Red Wings legends Darren McCarty and Joey Kocur did not mince words when addressing the dispute between Dylan Larkin and the organization.

McCarty pointed to the organization’s rich history as an ‘Original Six‘ franchise. He noted that because of the franchise’s status, being unable to resolve a dispute is very uncharacteristic.

“It was the classlessness of how everything was handled to what we expect from where this organization is and how we act, right? It’s like how it was handled was beneath us. As the organization, the hundred year and all that. You can get into all the nooks and crannies, but that’s the one thing, we don’t do this. Like, we watch other teams act this way,” McCarty said during his Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast.

Kocur chimed in and explained how the mentality of today’s players has changed.

“I was here in the 80s when we were terrible. We were tough as hell, but nobody quit. Everyone who went on that ice did everything they could for the patch, not for the name on the back. And nowadays it just seems like some players are not playing for that crest anymore. That’s kind of what hurts you and I. We’d do anything for our teammates, we’d go through a wall to protect somebody,” Kocur said.

‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Says Players No Longer Stay with One Franchise

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Full House star Dave Coulier chimed in as well and pointed out that players do not stay with one franchise anymore.

Coulier, a lifelong Red Wings fan, noted that the NHL and the mentality of star players have changed. He used Larkin’s ongoing situation as an example of how players are always looking for the best situations for themselves.

“You also have to look at the inner dynamics of a team, an individual. Dylan grew up here. And to be given that ‘C’ for a team on your home turf that you grew up with and it’s an ‘Original Six’ team, and there’s so much history and so much pride here that all of us take in the Detroit Red Wings. That has to become part of the story and that has to become part of the decision,” Coulier told Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast.

He continued:

“If a guy gets a big contract, boom, jumping ship, and going to the other organization. That happens a lot now, whereas you’re not going to see captains being on the same team [or] a guy having a 20-year career on the same team like Nick Lidstrom or Steve Yzerman,” Coulier said.