The Detroit Red Wings could be getting ready to trade Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild.

No, nothing is imminent at this point. But that could change in the coming days. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, Detroit could be softening their stance on the asking price for their former captain.

Friedman noted that the Red Wings have diverged from their original plan to get back a comparable player for Larkin. Now, the organization could be willing to take back a younger player, provided he’s already in the NHL.

The notable insider doubled down on the fact that the Red Wings are not willing to take a prospect. This has to be a player already in the NHL, even if it’s an unproven commodity at this time.

And that situation screams Danila Yurov.

For months now, the chatter has been that the Wild were willing to package the 22-year-old, plus three first-round picks, to the Red Wings for Dylan Larkin. Per the ongoing talk, the Wings balked at that idea.

But that was a while back. Larkin is just sitting at home watching TV and the Red Wings are languishing in the standings. It does nothing for anyone to drag this situation out any longer than it already has.

Flexibility in Asking Price May Open the Door for Other Clubs

Now that the Red Wings are apparently ready to become more flexible in their asking price for Larkin, the door may be open for other teams to potentially jump in and do something about the situation.

One team to keep an eye is New Jersey. The Devils were a bit of a surprise inclusion in Dylan Larkin’s trade list.

Could a guy like Arsey Gritsuyk or Luke Evangelista move the needle?

Perhaps the Tampa Bay Lightning might be willing to get something going with a name like Sam O’Reilly?

Sure, those options seem like long shots at this point. That’s why the sudden willingness to negotiate could mean that the Red Wings are realizing that their best offer lies with Minnesota.

Red Wings May Still Have No Timeline for a Trade

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like the Red Wings have a timeline for a Dylan Larkin trade. While there is certainly a growing sense that the organization wants to put the situation behind them. The bottom line is that there is no guarantee that anything is imminent at this time.

It seems that the most pressing concern at the moment is resolving the Simon Edvinsson situation. That issue does have a hard deadline attached, meaning that something needs to happen there before December 1.

Once the Edvinsson situation is resolved, interim GM Shawn Horcoff can turn around and act on Dylan Larkin.

That’s why it might be safe to say that the Wild, if they do get the deal across the finish line, will be seeing their newest acquisition at some point in December.

Of course, things can change very quickly. All it takes is one team to blink and the rest can fall into place almost immediately.