Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Playing News Raises Trade Hype

The Detroit Red Wings had been playing Dylan Larkin so far this season.

Despite their former captain requesting a trade, the Red Wings were willing to put Larkin on the ice, and he was up to the task of being out there himself.

In some ways, it was a necessary reality. It wasn’t clear if a trade would be coming anytime soon. As long as Larkin didn’t get hurt, it was an arrangement that would work out just fine for both sides.

The Red Wings appear to be changing their minds on that now, though.

Red Wings Make Dylan Larkin Playing Decision

The Red Wings won’t be playing Larkin on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

That’s what head coach Todd McLellan told reporters on Thursday, and he told them that it would be general manager Shawn Horcoff who would have more information for them.

Dylan Larkin will not play tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, Todd McLellan announced 👀 McLellan also mentioned that interim GM Shawn Horcoff will address the situation 😳 https://t.co/sMtr5EbeVQ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 29, 2026

If Larkin was legitimately injured, you’d think McLellan could at least share that detail with reporters.

The speculation will increase quickly that this is about a trade being closer than before.

Possible Reasons for Absence

There are a number of reasons Larkin could be out on Thursday, and while most have to do with a trade, there’s a variety of circumstances that could be at play.

One is that a trade is very close. If the Red Wings and another team are just about to push a deal across the finish line, it makes sense that the other team wouldn’t want Larkin on the ice risking injury in the meantime.

Another is that Larkin has changed his tune. He could have told Detroit he wants to sit out until a deal is done. That would be both Larkin protecting his own health while potentially hoping to put pressure on the Red Wings to get things done more quickly.

There’s also the chance that higher-ups in Detroit have simply decided it doesn’t help them to play Larkin right now. If the Red Wings believe they’ll trade him, even if it’s not imminent, it would make sense for them to want to avoid him getting injured, too.

There’s always the chance that it’s a more personal reason Larkin is out, too, but for now it seems like it should be somehow trade related. It’s just not yet clear in exactly what way.