The NHL has no games Friday, Nov. 20, a planned dark day, and the next puck drops Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

Hockey fans checking tonight’s listings will find an empty slate, and the league’s published schedule notes list the date without explanation, raising the question of why this Friday, six days before Thanksgiving, the NHL has turned out the lights.

Nothing went wrong. This is not a postponement, and it is not a work stoppage. The NHL released its 1,344-game regular-season schedule in July, after a new labor agreement lengthened the season from 82 to 84 games per team, and the Nov. 20 gap was on the calendar from the day it came out.

Why There Are No NHL Games Today

Outside the Dec. 23-25 holiday break and the Feb. 4-7 All-Star break, the only dates with no games land on Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, according to the NHL. The season stretches across 194 days, from Sept. 29 through April 10, and games are played on 185 of them.

The next games come Saturday, when 14 games, starting at 1 p.m. ET, fill the slate. The Edmonton Oilers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the opener, a matchup of division leaders featuring Connor McDavid. Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, and the Minnesota Wild, the NHL’s best team by record and winners of five straight, close the night at the Vancouver Canucks at 10 p.m. ET.

Nov. 26 is the easier date to explain. It is Thanksgiving Day in the United States, a date the league has long left empty. The NHL created the Thanksgiving Showdown in 2011, a showcase slate with nearly every team in action on the Wednesday before the holiday and the Friday after, rather than go head-to-head with the NFL’s traditional Thursday games.

Nov. 20 has no such holiday attached. The league’s schedule notes give no reason for it. Every team is idle, and the gap is built into the schedule rather than forced by events.

Empty nights ahead of Thanksgiving have precedent, though. On Nov. 21, 2023, the Tuesday before the holiday, the league played no games either. Insider Jeff Marek attributed that night to the league’s effort to avoid four games in five nights for teams, along with a shortage of available arenas that week. Whether similar factors shaped this year’s Nov. 20 gap is not spelled out.

NHL Holiday Break History, From Christmas Games to Dark Days

The league once treated Christmas as another night of hockey. The first Christmas game came in 1920, when the Toronto St. Pats beat Montreal 5-4, and from 1926 through 1971 the NHL scheduled games on Dec. 25 every year. In all, the league played 124 games on Christmas between the 1920-21 and 1971-72 seasons.

The last of them came on Dec. 25, 1971, when the California Golden Seals beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1. Stan Gilbertson scored the last Christmas goal in league history, an empty-netter that sealed the win for the Golden Seals.

An agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association terminated the practice, and the league also ended Christmas Eve games a year later. Article 16.5(b) of the collective bargaining agreement now designates Dec. 24, Christmas Day and Dec. 26 as “off-days for all purposes,” including travel, with clubs barred from asking players to practice on those dates.

The three-day break took its current form when an extra day off was negotiated in 2013. A roster freeze covering trades and waivers, first referenced in a 1993 memorandum of understanding, has run from Dec. 19 through Dec. 27.

For now, the wait is short. The NHL returns Saturday, Nov. 21 and plays every day through Nov. 25, then goes dark again on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Games resume Nov. 27, leaving Nov. 20 as the one off night on the 2026-27 calendar with no reason attached.