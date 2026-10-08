Red Wings Have Talked About Patrik Laine, LeBrun Says

The Detroit Red Wings need scoring help. There’s no question about it. But that help might not be coming from UFA forward Patrik Laine.

According to insider Pierre LeBrun, the Red Wings have “talked about” adding Laine, but so far, nothing has yet to materialize.

During an appearance on TSN, the notable insider discussed that several teams have looked into adding the former 40-goal scorer, yet no one really seems interested.

“There have been multiple teams calling multiple times, but no one willing to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to bite now.’”

The situation seems unusual to LeBrun as Laine should draw plenty of interest around the league, especially since he could sign an incentive-laden deal. That situation, however, does not seem to appeal to the 28-year-old, potentially holding up any interest the Red Wings may have in the former second-overall pick.

“Detroit has talked about it. But so far Patrik Laine skating in Florida, waiting for that phone to ring.”

Considering that Laine is a relatively low-cost solution for interested parties, why on Earth would no one be willing to take a chance?

As LeBrun pointed out, Laine’s checkered injury history has a major role to play in the overall situation.

Red Wings Likely Wary of Laine’s Injury History

The Red Wings, like most other clubs, are worried that Laine may be a bit of a gamble. Now, that wouldn’t really be the case if the Detroit, or any other interested party, signed him to a one-year deal plus bonuses.

But that’s likely the thing. Laine still believes he deserves a guaranteed multi-year deal. Nevertheless, his checkered injury history is working against him.

Laine last played a full season in 2018-19 with the Winnipeg Jets. Since then, the most he has played has been 68 games, and that was about six seasons ago. Since then, he has missed time with various injuries, including a stint on the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Last season, the winger missed the entire season, except for five games.

That situation likely makes him a massive gamble for the Red Wings insofar as a guaranteed deal goes.

Detroit Better Off Waiting for the Price Tag to Come Down

At the end of the day, the Red Wings are better off just waiting for the price tag on Patrik Laine to come down. There’s no point in meeting his demands right now, unless there is some reasonable assurance that he’s fully healthy and ready to contribute on a full-time basis.

And even if that were the case, there’s little chance that an organization would be willing to use up a guaranteed contract beyond a one-year pact.

So, there it is.

Laine will likely have to wait until there’s a team desperate enough to give him a chance. Otherwise, his best bet might be to just take a show-me deal at this point, with the Red Wings or anyone else, and prove that he’s worthy of one more multi-year deal.

Even if that were the case, he won’t be anywhere near the $8.7 million cap hit he had last season, regardless of how much the NHL player market has soared in the last four months or so.