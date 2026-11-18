Dylan Larkin has made it clear he wants to play in Minnesota, and the Wild badly need another center. But Detroit holds the leverage, with Larkin under team control for five more seasons. Recent reports suggest they’re also being spiteful, refusing to trade him to his preferred destination. If the Red Wings dig in and say no, the effects could reach well beyond one trade.

Quinn Hughes’ Decision Gets Harder

The Athletic’s Michael Russo said, “I really think that if they get Larkin, Quinn signs, like, the next day,” though he called it “total conjecture.” Hughes and Larkin skate together in the offseason and share an agent, and Hughes has said he’d take Larkin “in two seconds.”

Admittedly, Hughes has also reportedly said a Larkin trade wouldn’t automatically mean he signs. He also suggested that not getting Larkin would stop him from signing an extension.

All of this is to say that a trade isn’t a guaranteed fix, but its absence removes one of the Wild’s most compelling selling points.

Hughes is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The speculation has long been that he wants to play with his brothers Jack and Luke in New Jersey, and the Devils reportedly have around $32 million in cap space in 2027-28. If Minnesota can’t bring in someone he’s really close with, why would anyone assume he’d stay? So far, winning doesn’t seem to be what’s motivating him.

Can the Wild Afford Not to Land Larkin?

Minnesota acquired Hughes from Vancouver last season, and losing him for nothing in free agency would turn a major gamble into a costly miss. The Wild would also be left without a top center and without their top defenseman.

A Hughes departure would free up significant cap space, which could push the Wild toward a major free-agent splash. It would mean a total pivot as the team tries to build around Kirill Kaprizov.

This is clearly the year for the Wild to go all in. Adding another solid player makes them arguably the NHL’s Stanley Cup favorite, and if they’re going to lose Hughes, GM Bill Guerin needs to stack the deck as much as possible before then.

Wild Might Need to Up Their Offer

Refusing a deal also costs the Red Wings. They don’t look like a well-run organization, and if the Wild want to get Larkin out of there, it might be time to hammer home that narrative.

Larkin asked out last spring. He’s yet to be moved. Simon Edvinsson is unhappy, ready to play back in Sweden if he’s not signed by December 1. Detroit’s asking price for both players is reportedly unreasonable, whereas the Wild have offered what many would consider a fair return. Rival executives are reportedly calling the Red Wings’ asking price unrealistic.

Detroit has the right to wait for the right offer. And, while everyone believes Detroit is being spiteful, this could be a calculated bluff to get the Wild to up their offer. Minnesota has a lot to lose if they don’t make this deal and that includes potentially losing a franchise defenseman.