Former Minnesota Wild defenseman Jeff Petry announced his retirement from the NHL after 16 seasons in the league.

Petry finished last season playing for the Wild following a trade deadline deal from the Florida Panthers. After going unsigned during the offseason, he has now officially retired from the sport.

Jeff Petry Retires From the NHL

The NHLPA announced Petry’s retirement on Thanksgiving, posting that the 38-year-old veteran defenseman was done for good.

“Jeff Petry has called it a career – congratulations for this veteran NHL defenceman on officially announcing his retirement.”

Petry did not sign a team this season after finishing up last year with the Wild following a trade from the Panthers.

Jeff Petry NHL Career

The 38-year-old Petry was originally drafted in the second round with the 45th overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan, native spent the first five seasons of his NHL career with the Oilers before he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens.

Petry then spent eight seasons with the Canadiens before he played one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins and two seasons with his hometown Detroit Red Wings.

His final NHL season was split between the Panthers and the Wild.

Overall, Petry played in 1,048 regular-season NHL games, scoring 96 goals and 394 points during his career, one that saw him play 16 seasons for six different teams.

Unfortunately for Petry, the Stanley Cup eluded him during his NHL career, as he was unable to win a cup during his career. That would likely be his only career regret, because otherwise, he had a very solid career in the National Hockey League and one that he should be proud of.

His best years came with the Canadiens, as he received Norris Trophy votes two times during his career as the NHL’s top defenseman.

As for what’s next, Petry will likely enjoy spending some time with his family now after a long NHL career. But given how much experience he has in the sport, do not be surprised if you see Petry eventually come back in a coaching role to share his knowledge.