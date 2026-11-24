Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov set an incredible scoring record for his franchise in their game on Monday night.

The Wild took on the San Jose Sharks in Monday NHL action, and Kaprizov set an absolutely amazing team record, one that broke a mark that he previously held himself.

Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Scoring Streak Record for Wild

With his first-period goal — his 19th goal of the season for Minnesota — Kaprizov set a Wild franchise record by scoring a point in his 15th game in a row, which broke his own record of 14 games that he set back in 2022-23.

Per Wild PR:

“#mnwild winger Kirill Kaprizov has tallied a point in 15 consecutive games (8-21=29), breaking his own 14-game franchise record established in the 2022-23 season. Congrats, Kirill!”

This is a phenomenal achievement for Kaprizov, who has proven to be one of the NHL’s elite snipers ever since he joined the NHL in the 2020-21 season. Perhaps even more impressive than the 15-game point streak is the fact that he has 8 goals and 21 assists for 29 in those 15 games, which is a pretty incredible feat in itself.

Kirill Kaprizov Is an NHL Superstar

Kaprizov is a 29-year-old Russian who was originally drafted by the Wild with the 135th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, a pick that turned out to be an absolute steal for Minnesota, as Kaprizov is one of the best players in the entire league.

In 422 games entering Minnesota’s Monday night game against the Sharks, Kaprizov has scored 248 goals and 272 assists for 520 points. Add in his goal for Monday and whatever else he does against the Sharks, and those totals improve even more.

He is truly one of the best goal scorers in the league, and if the Wild are going to win the first Stanley Cup in their franchise history, then it will be on the back of a strong performance by Kaprizov, who is their top-scoring forward.

With a $17 million per-year cap hit, Kaprizov is one of the most highly paid NHL players, but he is worth every penny given his elite production for the Wild.