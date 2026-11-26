The Minnesota Wild are the No. 2 team in the Thanksgiving NHL power rankings after a terrific start to the 2026-27 season.

The Wild have an 18-4-5 record this season for 41 points, which is the most in the Western Conference on Thanksgiving and ties with the Carolina Hurricanes, the defending Stanley Cup Champions, for first in the entire league.

That’s why so many hockey analysts are so bullish on the Wild as one of the NHL’s elite teams.

Wild No. 2 in NHL Power Rankings

Per NHL.com, the Wild are No. 2 in the Thanksgiving power rankings, just one spot behind the Hurricanes.

“My pick is a guy who hasn’t taken a shift all season. As magnificent as Jesper Wallstedt has been and as unstoppable as Kirill Kaprizov has looked, I suspect the Wild would still belong in the Super 16 with average goaltending or without their leading scorer. That’s a testament to what general manager Bill Guerin has accomplished since taking over in 2019. He kept Minnesota competitive through the salary cap penalties that stemmed from buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, traded up to draft Wallstedt (No. 20 in the 2021 NHL Draft), acquired Brock Faber and Filip Gustavsson in separate deals, and locked up Kaprizov for eight more seasons. When the opportunity to land a franchise defenseman in Quinn Hughes presented itself, Guerin had accumulated enough young talent to pull off the blockbuster trade without gutting his roster. The reigning NHL General Manager of the Year put together an Olympic champion for the United States in February, and he may well be putting together a Stanley Cup champion in Minnesota,” wrote hockey writer Paul Strizhevsky.

Wild Are Stacked

The Wild are a good team in every area of the game.

Their scoring lines are stacked with NHL superstar Kirill Kaprizov and the underrated Matt Boldy leading the way, plus they have all-world defenseman Quinn Hughes on the blueline. They also have a Vezina Trophy candidate in net this season with Jesper Wallstedt.

With a few key additions before the NHL trade deadline, Wild GM Bill Guerin may just build a Stanley Cup winner this season.