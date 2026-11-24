What do the Minnesota Wild do now that they’ve missed out on the chance to add Dylan Larkin?

Pierre LeBrun reported on Early Trading that the Wild tried to get Larkin right from the outset. “I don’t believe there’s a team that made more offers or variants of offers than the Wild for Dylan Larkin. They saw him as a perfect fit, as did Montreal, of course… So where do the Wild go from here?”

What’s Next for the Wild After Larkin Trade to Canadiens?

“It’s not the end of the world,” added LeBrun. “I don’t believe that Wild GM Bill Guerin thought that Dylan Larkin was a sure bet. He never operated that way, he knew that it would be difficult given the assets or the lack of assets to get Dylan Larkin. He always knew that was a possibility.”

He called the Wild a true Stanley Cup contender and reports that they will continue to make calls between now and March 1st to see if they can add a center or at least a top-six forward. They feel they can win and they want to add to their group.

Darren Dreger mentioned that Evgeni Malkin could be a possibility. “I think that remains true,” said LeBrun.

Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins is out there. He is a pending UFA that has still not signed an extension with the Bruins. “I believe he’s a player of interest to Minnesota. The problem is, why would the Bruins want to move him at this point? Yeah, he hasn’t signed yet, but the Bruins are trying to make the playoffs. I don’t know why the Bruins would be that motivated to move Pavel Zacha.”

He noted that another name to watch for is Ryan O’Reilly. He’s a pending UFA with the Nashville Predators. “The interesting thing with O’Reilly is that I don’t believe he wants to leave Nashville. Despite where the team is headed and rebuilding or retooling under Chris MacFarland, Ryan O’Reilly loves it in Nashville.”

O’Reilly is on the radar for several teams looking at center help, and not just Minnesota.

Could Yurov Still Be Moved?

What would the Wild be willing to trade to get the piece they need? Danila Yurov’s name remains in the mix. He’s not just a player who would have been moved for Larkin, but someone the Wild would include in any trade to land the center they need.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic writes, “The Wild have dangled Yurov as part of packages aimed at landing bigger fish. He’s in his sophomore NHL season and has demonstrated deft stickhandling skills and strong instincts while lining up as a third-line center in Minnesota. Yurov is a shifty player with upside who is cost controlled with an entry-level contract covering this season and next, which is an attractive set of attributes.”

The Wild are serious about contending. They’ve got their eyes on a player that fills a hole they have on their roster. Since Larkin didn’t fix their issue, they need to find the next player up who can.