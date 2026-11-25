The Minnesota Wild have found a gem with Jesper Wallstedt.

Part of the reason why the Wild are sitting ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars at the top of the Western Conference is because of Wallstedt’s play.

The 24-year-old Swedish netminder is on fire this year. In 22 games played, he leads the NHL in wins (16), while also posting a 1.99 goals against average (GAA), and a .924 save percentage (SV%), where he also ranks in the top five in both categories.

Additionally, according to MoneyPuck, he leads the NHL with 18.3 Goals Saved Above Expected (xGSA).

Minnesota Wild Reveal Jesper Wallstedt Update Before Utah Mammoth Game

Prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Utah Mammoth, the Wild provided an update on Wallstedt at the morning skate.

Michael Russo of The Athletic reported the update:

“No lineup changes other than Wallstedt in net. Hynes hopes to have a Quinn update postgame. Again, unless something changed, nobody seems to think it’s serious. Also, as I reported, Hynes confirmed Hughes’ injury happened in Calgary but not the Klapka hit,” Russo wrote on social media on Wednesday morning.

There you have it, Wallstedt will be the starting goalie for tonight’s game against the Mammoth. Considering how he has fared so far this year, it’s reasonable to assume he will bring more of the same Vezina-worthy performances he’s delivered this season.

With Filip Gustavsson healthy once again, and Calvin Pickard waived, it looks like Wallstedt will be able to run away with the starter job until he falters.

Luckily for the Wild, that hasn’t happened yet. Wallstedt has been a bright spot for the Wild this year, and there is no reason to think that won’t continue.