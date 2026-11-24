Minnesota Wild captain Jared Spurgeon shared his reaction after setting a franchise record for the most games played.

With 1,029 games played, Spurgeon broke a deadlock with former Wild captain Mikko Koivu for the most regular-season games played in Wild history following the team’s 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Jared Spurgeon Reacts to Breaking Wild’s GP Record

Speaking to reporters after the Wild’s win over San Jose, Spurgeon shared his reaction to breaking the franchise record for the most regular-season games played.

“I’m very fortunate to be here for this long, and given the opportunity since my first summer tryout with the team. So very blessed to be able to share with these guys,” Spurgeon said, while joking that he didn’t even know he was about to break the record until someone told him before the game.

Wild head coach John Hynes praised his team captain afterwards for the incredible achievement.

“A tremendous accomplishment. Great leader for our team. Couldn’t happen to a better guy and a better leader on our team,” Hynes said.

Will Wild Re-Sign Jared Spurgeon?

The 36-year-old Spurgeon is in the final season of his Wild contract, one that pays him $7.575 million this season.

He is an excellent defenseman and an incredible teammate, but at age 36, it’s unknown if Minnesota will want to keep paying him that sort of money going forward.

If he stays in Minnesota, then Spurgeon may have to take a pay cut on his next contract. While the Wild would surely love to keep Spurgeon around, the team has to be conscious about how it uses its cap space, particularly if Quinn Hughes gets $20 million or more on his next contract.

But if the Wild will have it their way, they’ll keep both Spurgeon and Hughes next year and going forward. This is one of the best teams in the NHL right now, and they have one of the best defenses, so it would be prudent to keep their entire defensive core together as the team looks to compete for the Stanley Cup both now and into the future.